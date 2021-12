One of the biggest reasons you might want to get yourself a Nest speaker, or any other kind of smart speaker for that matter, is the ability to listen to music without needing to use your phone. With the power of Google Assistant, Nest speakers can easily play music from services like Spotify and YouTube Music. And not too long ago, Apple Music also joined that list. Up until now, however, the service was only supported in a handful of countries, but the list is being expanded today.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO