Julia Samuel Says Covid Pandemic Makes Us All Feel Grief and Loss

Content Warning: The following narrative contains mentions of mental ill-health and grief caused by sudden loss. During the summer of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, I experienced the tragic and unexpected loss of a close lifelong friend. His death was absolutely devastating — undoubtedly the worst physical and emotional pain I have ever experienced. In the months that followed, I struggled to function like a normal person should. Food lost its appeal, leaving me with next to no appetite. I couldn’t fall asleep at night, and when I did, I had horrible nightmares that left me crying when I woke up. I withdrew socially, isolating myself from my loved ones out of fear of losing them too. I lost touch with my faith, finding it difficult to trust in a God that would take someone so young so soon. I fell into a deeply depressed state which was fundamentally incompatible with the constant productivity demanded by the pressure cooker that is Princeton.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO