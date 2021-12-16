Julia Samuel Says Covid Pandemic Makes Us All Feel Grief and Loss
By Welldoing
welldoing.org
1 day ago
Julia Samuel, vice-president of the BACP, psychotherapist specialising in grief, and author of two best-selling books on the subject is in no doubt about the deep effects of the Covid pandemic on a broad range of people in the UK. During an interview with Welldoing CEO Louise Chunn, she...
A woman posted a photo of her positive Covid test on Instagram - and her aunt congratulated her after mistaking it for a pregnancy test. Holly Baxter is the US Voices Editor for The Independent, and is currently visiting family in the UK for Christmas. After testing positive shortly after...
Content Warning: The following narrative contains mentions of mental ill-health and grief caused by sudden loss. During the summer of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, I experienced the tragic and unexpected loss of a close lifelong friend. His death was absolutely devastating — undoubtedly the worst physical and emotional pain I have ever experienced. In the months that followed, I struggled to function like a normal person should. Food lost its appeal, leaving me with next to no appetite. I couldn’t fall asleep at night, and when I did, I had horrible nightmares that left me crying when I woke up. I withdrew socially, isolating myself from my loved ones out of fear of losing them too. I lost touch with my faith, finding it difficult to trust in a God that would take someone so young so soon. I fell into a deeply depressed state which was fundamentally incompatible with the constant productivity demanded by the pressure cooker that is Princeton.
Translating a feeling into words on paper is one way to empty your mind of it—to give the idea a physical container, so to speak. But in many cases, writing thoughts down in a gratitude journal can be just as effective a strategy for filling your mind up with them by encouraging you to re-live experiences, and, in turn, remember them more clearly. (If you've ever scribbled a note to self or a grocery list, you already know the power of hand-writing something for memory.) That's precisely where gratitude journaling comes into play, too, as a means for embracing gratitude more readily and deliberately. And the best gratitude journals encourage you to do just that by way of clear prompts and thought-scanning techniques.
Grief is a natural, normal response to experiencing loss, whether it's the death of a loved one, the disruptive force of the pandemic, an end to a relationship or a tricky transitional moment. Here's what it's not: Grief is not a mental-health disorder that demands treatment or a fix, La...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Christmas is fast approaching, and while the holidays are intended to be a joyous time, it can be a challenging time for those who have lost a loved one this year. “Many are looking to get back to gathering with friends and loved ones...
For many, happiness is an elusive, hard-to-grasp concept. What one person classifies as the experience of happiness may well not do it for another person. Furthermore, a person may not know whether they are, for sure, legitimately happy. One reason for this confusion may be a lack in clear understanding of what happiness actually is and how to attain it. That’s exactly why you may stand to benefit from becoming familiar with happiness myths.
We often think of Christmas as a time of joy and happiness. But for some people, this time of year is more stressful than getting caught speeding or jaywalking. Christmas has even been linked to an increased risk of heart attack possibly due to the yearly pressure and emotional distress.
Many people ignore the importance of self-love because they don’t have an idea of how important it is. For them, self-love might be a superfluous theory. Some people might limit self-love to reading self-help books. It is important to understand that what exactly self-love is and how it works to keep your mind and body healthy. Who doesn’t want to be healthy physically or mentally? All people on this planet strive to keep their mental health good. We all want to be fit physically as well. We visit doctors, psychiatrists and therapists to improve our well-being. What if I told you, you can be healthy physically and mentally by practicing self-love?
Many of us can only imagine how deep the pain of losing a child must be. But is there life beyond that grief? What should we do with all those feelings? Is it even possible to move forward?. Join us as today’s guest, Lily Dulan, talks about her experience of...
I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […]
The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
A woman from Arizona has figured out that her husband and friend have been cheating on her because of an identical birthmark on her friend's new baby. Hailey Custer, who is also a 28-year-old mother four, was heartbroken to discover that her 36-year-old husband, Travis Bowling, was having an affair with a friend she was helping out.
On her first day, of her first ever job, a 16-year-old girl, received this letter from her boss. Keep in mind, this is a minimum wage gig at a retail store. After her shift, she brought the letter home to her Dad, and with her permission he posted it to Twitter. It’s a bit much. She no longer works there, obviously.
After experiencing a severe reaction to hypertension medication, Camille Jamerson set out to find a natural way to reduce her high blood pressure. She never imagined just how much success a natural sip could deliver!. One morning in 2019, Camille Jamerson woke to find that her face felt numb on...
High levels of this vitamin are associated with 20 pounds more weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to more weight loss, research finds. People who are dieting have been shown to lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin D levels. Vitamin D at higher levels...
THE Omicron variant is continuing to spread across the UK and medics have urged the NHS to change it's official symptoms. Experts have advised that symptoms are different to those seen in other variants that have been circulating. Throughout the pandemic we have been advised to look out for a...
There's a lot of confusing information about what is and isn't "good" for you when it comes to hydration and sleep. You need to drink water and you need sleep, but when and how much are equally disputed, especially since there's a direct correlation between the two. Drinking too much water can interrupt your sleep, and being sleep deprived can contribute to dehydration.
Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
A Minnesota mother of four whose daughter "begged" and "pleaded" for her to get vaccinated has died of COVID-19. Now, the unvaccinated woman's husband—who himself spent more than two weeks in the hospital with the virus—is joining his daughter in urging others to get the vaccine. Jeremy Voss shared in...
A FUN step-mum, 32, shared about life with her two adult step children including a 21-year-old daughter who people confuse for her sister. Becky married her husband Tyler, 47, and became the step-mother to his grown-up children, despite only being 32. Even though there's an 11-year age gap, the step-mum...
Comments / 0