Bad Hair Day: What Were The Highest Winds Speeds In Colorado?

Everybody wants to go to Las Vegas, right? All we need is an excuse, and now we have one because the "Vegas Plane" is back in Northern Colorado. It's been about 9 years since you've been able to fly directly out of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport to Las Vegas, but that all changes because as of today, December 15th, what was then dubbed as the "Vegas Plane" is wheels up again to get you direct from Northern Colorado to Las Vegas, Nevada. Back then, it was Allegiant Airlines who was flying Northern Colorado Vegas seekers to sin city, but this time around it's all about Avelo Airlines. As mentioned in this article by my Uncle Dave, Avelo started flying out of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport back in October of this year to the Burbank CA airport, so they're familiar with our local airport and what NoCo travelers are all about.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO