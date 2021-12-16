ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bad Hair Day: What Were The Highest Winds Speeds In Colorado?

By A.J.
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

All I can say is WOW. During my day off on Wednesday, I helped my Mom move into her new apartment in Fort Collins and what a day we picked to move. A day where one of the biggest windstorms ripped through Northern Colorado, we were driving a 20 foot U-Haul...

newcountry991.com

New Country 99.1

Massive Amount of Tumbleweed Fly Through a Colorado Neighborhood

Weather in Colorado can be unpredictable, to say the least. The forecast called for hurricane-force winds in part of Colorado on Wednesday throughout most of the day. While I am sitting here in Windsor, we haven't seen much when it comes to wind. That doesn't mean that a few miles down the road things aren't getting blown around. Some places in Colorado have clocked wind speeds in the triple digits, people are reporting down trees and power outages in Facebook groups across the Front Range.
