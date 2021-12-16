The Lucky Accomplice

I had gone to see an early movie in Lancaster with my friend Manney Cowan one summer Saturday, and we were driving back home to Tehachapi on the back road -- 90th Street West. We passed a large ranch with a lot of cars parked around it, and some white balloons and paper bells out by the road that were the unmistakable signs of a wedding at a private estate. "It's still early," (it was about 8:30 p.m.) Manney said, "I think we should pay our respects to the bride and groom." This despite the fact that we didn't have clue as to the identity of the newlyweds. "We're gonna stick out like a bikini in church," I objected, looking at our unimpressive street/work clothes. "Oh, we ought to be able to get away with a quick appearance," Manney replied reassuringly, as we parked among the hay bales and pickup trucks. "Okay, if anyone asks us who were are, we say we just drove down from Visalia, and we're looking for the Ulrich wedding," I said with some misgivings.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO