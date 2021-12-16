ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Lucky Accomplice

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Ely doesn’t back down from a challenge. His debut restaurant — opened as Savage, now called Shift, still on indefinite pandemic hiatus — featured ambitious tasting menus of seasonal,...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drink of the Week: The Lucky Beaver’s Ginger Beaver

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. If Thanksgiving is your jam and you just can’t get enough of that feeling...
DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

2. 4-Ingredient Elephant Ear Cookies

Don’t have time for an all-day baking challenge during the busy holiday season? You’re not alone. Fortunately, this elephant ear cookie recipe from @eitan takes only 4 ingredients for a delicious, crispy treat. Watch Now: Related Video. The Chat Room: What is one good thing that happened in...
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

3. Perfect Pecan Pie

You can’t go wrong with this Christmas classic. TikTok creator @jessmetv uses an old school recipe to make the perfect pecan pie. Why you need to be careful with glitter this holiday season. How to make this iconic holiday drink: Mulled Wine.
RECIPES
q13fox.com

Pet of the Week: Lucky!

Meet Lucky. He's an 8-year-old domestic long hair cat staying with friends at Seattle Area Feline Rescue.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accomplice#Collar#Carpaccio#Juicy#Food Drink#Turkish
The US Sun

Who was Flow La Movie’s partner?

SUPERSTAR music producer Flow La Movie tragically passed away after his flight went down. His private plane crashed after attempting to make an emergency landing on December 15, 2021. Who is Flow La Movie's partner, Debbie Jimenez?. Following reports after the perilous plane crash, media outlets confirmed a total of...
MOVIES
Greyson F

New Drive-Through Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
washingtonbeerblog.com

Lucky Envelope Brewing is ending the year with a flavorful bang!

One last flurry of beer releases before year’s end. Seattle’s Lucky Envelope Brewing released a lot of new and different beers in 2021, bolstering its reputation for creating a wide variety of beer styles and bold flavors. As we approach the end of this year and prepare for the next, the brewery has five beer releases slated for December and they run the gamut in terms of beer flavor. Here’s the word straight from Lucky Envelope Brewing.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rapradar.com

Lucky Daye “Candy Drip”

Hot off his Grammy nominations, Lucky Daye releases the title-track to his forthcoming album, Candydrip. Over the string-based beat by D’Mile, the soul singer details his infatuation for a lover with his silky vocals. “Candy Drip” follows his previous single “Over” and his recent “You Want My Love” with Earth...
MUSIC
huntingdondailynews.com

Listen up, lucky hunters

These days, when our two oldest sons aren’t in school, they’re in the woods hunting. They haven’t harvested anything yet, but it’s not for lack of trying. For those of you who’ve already tagged your deer, don’t forget to share photos for publication in The Daily News. There are a...
HUNTINGDON, PA
Argus Press

CLASSON: Grateful — and lucky

“It’s not about luck,” my friend Andrew insists, “it’s about gratitude.”. Andrew is not some sort of New Age guide, in case you were wondering. He is a slightly curmudgeonly tax preparer and not given to feel-good platitudes. He was refuting what I had said, which was that luck has...
ANDREW LUCK
theloopnewspaper.com

Uninvited guests and a lucky guess

I had gone to see an early movie in Lancaster with my friend Manney Cowan one summer Saturday, and we were driving back home to Tehachapi on the back road -- 90th Street West. We passed a large ranch with a lot of cars parked around it, and some white balloons and paper bells out by the road that were the unmistakable signs of a wedding at a private estate. "It's still early," (it was about 8:30 p.m.) Manney said, "I think we should pay our respects to the bride and groom." This despite the fact that we didn't have clue as to the identity of the newlyweds. "We're gonna stick out like a bikini in church," I objected, looking at our unimpressive street/work clothes. "Oh, we ought to be able to get away with a quick appearance," Manney replied reassuringly, as we parked among the hay bales and pickup trucks. "Okay, if anyone asks us who were are, we say we just drove down from Visalia, and we're looking for the Ulrich wedding," I said with some misgivings.
TEHACHAPI, CA
momswhothink.com

Baby Names That Mean Lucky

Christmas is around the corner! (Yes, already...) Plan ahead early this year and celebrate your baby's 1st Christmas with a custom-made, Christmas ornament that can be the perfect heirloom to use year after year, generation after generation. Click here to explore our designs before it's too late!. What parent wouldn't...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

As Good as You Remember French Bread Pizza

French bread (fancy or cheap, up to you, but lighter/airier is better) Butter (room temperature) Pizza sauce (jarred or make your own) Pizza toppings of your choice (pepperoni is the Stouffer’s classic) Shredded whole-milk mozzarella (plus a little fresh mozzarella and/or cheddar if you like) Holiday Roasted Vegetables. Cheesecake.
FOOD & DRINKS
The News-Gazette

'Five Points' actress: 'We are lucky to be' in Chicago

New Brunswick may be one of Canada’s smaller provinces (population 765,000), but its exports have been rich. Walter Pidgeon and Donald Sutherland have enriched the performing arts, and Moosehead Beer has enriched our culture. Actress Chilina Kennedy is the latest export from New Brunswick who has proved on a number of occasions that New Brunswick is still exporting riches.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

Facing Pandemic-Depressed Business, Bay Area Restaurants Struggle to Stay Open

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Restaurants have struggled throughout the pandemic and many were hoping this holiday season would give them a boost. Last year, restaurants were getting ready to package up holiday meals to go. This year, in-person dining is back but the question is: how long can restaurateurs continue to serve? Thursday night at Revival Bar and Kitchen on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley was a busy one but business is not back to pre-pandemic levels. “This industry was definitely affected by the pandemic,” said chef/owner Amy Murray. “They say half of the workforce has disappeared and that’s what it feels like.” Murray added...
BERKELEY, CA
Time Out Global

Belt out a tune with your mates at this massive karaoke bar in the heart of the city

Planning a Christmas party, after work celebration or a big night out? PartyWorld, which is conveniently located in Melbourne Central, offers 44 rooms in a variety of sizes to suit every group or budget. Enjoy a vast selection of premium local and imported spirits, beers and wines as well as delectable and authentic regional Chinese cuisine. Plus, the staff will bring your food and drinks to you so that you never have to leave the rooms and the good times never stop.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy