Upside-Down BLUBB for Ground Level Photography. More on Subject in Shade, Background in Sun!

Today is Sunday 12 December 2021. I was up and out early. I was working the edge of the lake, walking around in about a foot of water. I felt a few insects biting my legs, but ignored them until I couldn’t. When I got back to my SUV I realized that I was being attacked by fire ants. So I quickly took of my slacks and began rubbing the attackers off my lower legs with my hands. Soon I had my socks and surf booties off. I headed home, itching like crazy, took two Benadryl, and then a hot shower. At that point, I had about three dozen large welts, most only my lower legs. Along with a few on my thighs, one on my left butt-cheek, and several on my right hand and forearm. The latter bites probably because of my efforts to get the ants off of my bare legs. I applied some Exinol that I had in a bathroom drawer and that helped a lot.

