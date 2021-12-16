ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upside-Down BLUBB for Ground Level Photography. More on Subject in Shade, Background in Sun!

Cover picture for the articleWhich is your favorite image from the composite below. Please leave a comment and let s know why you made your choice. I had a great morning down by the lake. I created 876 images by 9:00am and kept 75. The nine images above are my very favorites. During this great...

I'll Be Busy at Sunset for the Next Three Months! And I have no clue as to how the a1 nailed the focus at 1200mm in a pretty much impossible situation ...

Most of the severe itchiness from the fire ant debacle is gone. The 30 welts remain, all greatly reduced in size. Each pustule has a raised, yellow center. It could have been a lot worse. Several decades ago my friend Carl R Sams put his elbow squarely atop a fire ant nest across from the Venice Rookery while lying on the ground to photograph a Green Heron in a tiny creek. His elbow swelled up to the size of a basketball and he wound up in the hospital. At least that is the story as I remember it …
Tips on Creating Effective Bird-scapes. And like it or not?

All are invited to leave a comment letting us know what they like or what they do not like about today’s featured image. There was not much going on down by the lake in the morning. With a decent wind from the east/northeast and some nice color in the western sky, sunset photography was exciting. I got some more work done on understanding the permitting of the S-96 Rehabilitation Project at Stick Marsh. Today is Tuesday 14 December 2021. The forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies early with a north/northeast breeze; I will be trying again this morning. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day. This blog post took more than two hours to prepare — including the time spent on the image optimization and the screen capture, and makes 35 consecutive days with a new one.
When and Why to Bracket. And a New You-Tube Video

Today is Sunday 12 December 2021. I was up and out early. I was working the edge of the lake, walking around in about a foot of water. I felt a few insects biting my legs, but ignored them until I couldn’t. When I got back to my SUV I realized that I was being attacked by fire ants. So I quickly took of my slacks and began rubbing the attackers off my lower legs with my hands. Soon I had my socks and surf booties off. I headed home, itching like crazy, took two Benadryl, and then a hot shower. At that point, I had about three dozen large welts, most only my lower legs. Along with a few on my thighs, one on my left butt-cheek, and several on my right hand and forearm. The latter bites probably because of my efforts to get the ants off of my bare legs. I applied some Exinol that I had in a bathroom drawer and that helped a lot.
Wanted in San Diego! More Depth-of-Field?

Yours truly, Arthur Morris, is offering a Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6G M OSS lens in like-new condition for a BAA record-low $1297.00. The sale includes the original box, the front and rear lens caps, the lens case, and insured shipping via United Parcel Service Ground. Your item will not ship until your check clears unless other arrangements are made. Use PayPal plus 4% to ensure quick shipping.
#Ground Level Photography#Sun#Ile#Indian Lake Estates#Turkey Vultures#Circle B Bar Preserve#American White Pelican#Anhinga#White Ibis#Wood Ducks#Great Blue Heron#Little Blue Heron#Tricolored Heron
