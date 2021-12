Royal Caribbean International announced an array of seasonal Caribbean cruises scheduled to set sail in 2023. Wonder of the Seas is scheduled to debut in March 2022 and will headline the lineup with its first U.S. summer from Port Canaveral, Florida. The new ship will be joined by the revamped Mariner of the Seas, while Harmony of the Seas will call Miami its summer home for the first time.

