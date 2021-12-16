ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tim McGraw Shares Why He + Faith Hill Won’t Sing on ‘1883’: ‘Not Even on Our Radar’

By Sterling Whitaker
 18 hours ago
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star together on the upcoming television show 1883, but don't expect them to burst into song on the program. In an interview ahead of the series, McGraw tells Taste of Country that bringing their musical talents to the show is "not even on our...

country1037fm.com

Video: Faith Hill Says On Set Sexy Time With Tim McGraw Was Difficult

Faith Hill tells People magazine that it was difficult to film sexy scenes with her husband, Tim McGraw, on the set of their new prequel to Yellowstone called 1883. She says it was really uncomfortable for her personally because she is a shy person. She goes on to say that...
CELEBRITIES
Community Policy