Tim McGraw Shares Why He + Faith Hill Won’t Sing on ‘1883’: ‘Not Even on Our Radar’

Faith Hill tied the knot with fellow country star Tim McGraw 25 years ago, and the two have remained supportive of one another through thick and thin. Hill, 54, recently opened up to PEOPLE about losing her father in 2019. Ted Perry, HIll’s adoptive father, was 88. Hill said in an interview that Perry had Lewy body dementia, “and it was difficult to watch a man you know be someone that you don’t recognize.” She added to PEOPLE that her father and McGraw, 54, were close, so much that McGraw used to visit his father-in-law every day. That support meant a lot to Hill, who told PEOPLE: “(McGraw) was so present for the passing of both my parents. You reveal yourself when you are going through struggles and that's just another layer of partnership.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO