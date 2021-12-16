Step Inside Olivia Culpo’s Luxurious Los Angeles Home

“Chaotic.” That’s how Jamie Clayton (L Word: Generation Q, Sense8) describes her L.A. apartment before she began working with interior designer and architect Davide Casaroli last year. “She’s very colorful and joyful,” says Casaroli, and her furnishings, collected by the actress over the years, reflected that.
But because there was so much “going on,” as the designer puts it, Casaroli decided to pare back the number of pieces in the apartment while also adding structure and grounding the living room with a large oval rug from Woven.
“She gave me so much freedom,” says Casaroli. “The main theme was using her great...
