Military

U.S. military shoots down drone in southern Syria near base – official

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 15 hours ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military shot down a drone near a base in southern Syria earlier this week, officials told Reuters on Thursday. The garrison, known as Tanf, is located in a strategic area near Syria’s Tanf border crossing with Iraq and Jordan and houses a...

wdez.com

New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
thedrive

Iran's Newest Warship Has Fallen On Its Side In A Dry Dock

An Iranian corvette under construction in Bandar Abbas had a major accident, video and satellite imagery confirm. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A satellite image confirms that an Iranian naval vessel known as the Talayieh has rolled over in a dry dock in the port of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf. Video had earlier emerged on social media showing this ship lying on its port side in a partially flooded dry dock. Prior to this incident, the Talayieh, seemingly a derivative of the Moudge class corvette design about which there is little publicly available information, was reportedly either in the final stages of construction or fitting out and had been expected to enter service next year.
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
Fudzilla

US space force claims there is a war going on in space

Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," US. Space Force's General David Thompson, the service's second in command, said last week that Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," such as electronic warfare jamming, temporarily blinding optics with lasers, and cyber-attacks, on US satellites "every day". A small Russian satellite...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Are you ready for nuclear war

While the ongoing Ukraine war scare has brought Europe to the brink of crisis, at the same time, it has given rise to modest, but promising, hope that there could be a revival in diplomacy and negotiations between great powers. For one, the presidents of both Russia and the US...
dallassun.com

How realistic is an Israel-Iran war

The drums of war have been beating loudly if one were to take the recent headlines about Israel and Iran seriously. But Israel cannot act militarily against Iran without US support, and the US will never support such an action. A meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US...
The Jewish Press

Congress Cancels Second Iron Dome Order for US Army

The US Congress has canceled a planned purchase of two additional Iron Dome aerial defense batteries, it was announced this weekend. Two of the Iron Dome systems — made by Rafael — were already delivered; however, the US military had asked to receive two more batteries. Congress, however,...
thedrive

A Flock Of U.S. Military Business Jets Has Descended On Southern California

It's a vivid reminder that the Pentagon's brass flies in style. While the Pentagon's vast stable of tactical aircraft, bombers, cargo planes, helicopters, and tankers get most of the attention, another fleet exists that has the primary mission of ferrying around the brass. These aircraft, from C-40 variants of the 737 to C-37 variants of the Gulfstream 5 family, as well as smaller jets and turboprops, operate all around the world on any given day, but on a few occasions, they migrate en masse to a common destination, like a flock of guilded birds. That was certainly the case today as plane trackers spotted one military bizjet after another descending into Southern California.
wearebreakingnews.com

Small Arms And Ammunition From The United States Arrive In Ukraine

(CNN) – Part of a $ 60 million security assistance package, which includes small arms and ammunition, was delivered to Ukraine on Thursday, according to a State Department official in the Office of Political-Military Affairs, but a final delivery containing four mortar radars is scheduled for early next year.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Civilian deaths mounted as secret U.S. unit pounded Islamic State group

A single top-secret American strike cell launched tens of thousands of bombs and missiles against the Islamic State group in Syria, but in the process of hammering a vicious enemy, the shadowy force sidestepped safeguards and repeatedly killed civilians, according to multiple current and former military and intelligence officials. The...
Business Insider

A Green Beret describes his favorite foreign weapons

US Army Special Forces soldiers work closely with foreign militaries. As part of those duties, Green Berets often get first-hand experience with their partners' weaponry. Here are one Special Forces soldiers' favorite foreign weapons, new and old. One of the perks of having a career in special-operations units was the...
