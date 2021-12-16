Preview: Canes vs. Red Wings

Note: Staal is not expected to play however as per Blashill. With Detroit welcoming Tyler Bertuzzi back to the lineup, expect him to give the first line a jolt alongside Raymond and Larkin. The pair have still performed well in his absence but having him back could have all three ready for a big night. Bertuzzi will likely bring high energy to the game, even more so than usual given his week away from the ice. The Islanders still have a reputation as a stingy team defensively but this trio is talented enough to put away a couple of goals tonight.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO