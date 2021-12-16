Author Correction: Validation of the Sleep Regularity Index in Older Adults and Associations with Cardiometabolic Risk

Comprehensive research on rural"“urban disparities in the association of hyperuricaemia (HUA) with cardiovascular disease (CVD) in China, especially among minority groups, is limited. We explored the HUA-CVD relationship between rural and urban areas within ethnic Chinese groups. We included Dong, Miao, and Bouyei adults in Southwest China from the China Multi-Ethnic Cohort Study. Multivariable logistic regression models were used to assess the relationship between HUA and CVD in both residences. We performed stratified analyses by sex and age. The study population included 16,618 people (37.48% Dong, 30.00% Miao, and 32.52% Bouyei) without a reduced estimated glomerular filtration rate. We identified 476 (188 Dong, 119 Miao, and 169 Bouyei) and 175 (62 Dong, 77 Miao, and 36 Bouyei) CVD cases in rural and urban areas. Compared to urban residents, an at least 49% increased CVD risk (adjusted OR 1.49, 95%CI 1.06"“2.08 for the Dong ethnic group; 1.55, 1.07"“2.25 for the Bouyei ethnic group) and a 1.65-fold elevated coronary heart disease risk (1.65, 1.03"“2.64) related to HUA was present in rural residents. Moreover, HUA was positively associated with increased risk of CVD and coronary heart disease in rural women (2.05, 1.26"“3.31; 2.11, 1.19"“3.75) and rural older adults (1.83, 1.22"“2.75; 2.32, 1.39"“3.87) among the Bouyei ethnic group, respectively. We found rural elderly individuals with HUA among the Dong ethnic group had a 52% elevated risk of CVD (1.52, 1.05"“2.21); furthermore, an at least 79% increased risk of stroke related to HUA was observed in women (2.24, 1.09"“4.62) and elderly people (1.79, 1.02"“3.13) in rural areas among the Dong ethnic group. But a positive association was not found among the Miao ethnic group. Screening early-onset HUA patients may be helpful for the control and prevention of CVD in rural residents, especially for women and older adults living in a rural community, among the Dong and Bouyei ethnic groups in China.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO