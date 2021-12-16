ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

U.S. PREMIERE: PHASMES AND HETRE

hudsonvalley360.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten and Choreographed by Fanny Soriano | Cie Libertivore. Written and choreographed by Fanny Soriano, these two pieces of contemporary circus arts highlight the intersection of circus and dance language, illuminating the physical potential of the...

www.hudsonvalley360.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastgreenwichnews.com

‘Mr. Birthday’ Premieres at Showcase

Above: Cast and producers of Mr. Birthday on the red carpet. A mix of Rhode Island and Hollywood share the red carpet. Chad and Michelle Verdi of East Greenwich has been producing movies for a decade now – including Bleed for This (about Vinnie Pazienza) and Martin Scorcese’s The Irishman (nominated for Best Picture). Now their son, Chad Jr. – who has worked on many of Verdi films, picking up tips along the way – is out with his first feature, Mr. Birthday, which premiered Thursday night at the Showcase Cinema on Division Street.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
djmag.com

Premiere: Locklead 'Plants and Astronauts'

Locklead will release his debut LP later this week. Following releases on Slapfunk, Hot Haus Recs, Dungeon Meat and Pleasure Zone, Utrecht-based DJ and producer Locklead joins Chris Stussy's Up The Stuss imprint with an eight-track album in the form of 'Square One'. Brimming with tracks primed for all hours...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Can Love Be A Synth ‘Marzipan’

Berlin label FIGURE will release the second edition of its ‘Open Space’ ambient compilation series this month. Listen to Can Love Be A Synth’s contribution, ‘Marzipan’, below. Following last year’s first edition, which found various artists exploring different branches of ambient electronic music, this second outing offers 14 brand new...
ROCK MUSIC
operawire.com

Glyndebourne to World Premiere ‘Pay the Piper’

On Feb. 25, 2022, Glyndebourne will present the world premiere “Pay the Piper,” the first youth opera, composed exclusively in a program developed for female composers, to help address the underrepresentation of female creators in classical music. The opera marks the first time that Glyndebourne commissions a new work from...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Art#Phasmes
Current Publishing

Movie to premiere at Reset Center in Lawrence

A movie written, directed and produced by a Lawrence native will premiere Dec. 12 at the Reset Center in Lawrence. “Broken Silence” tells the story of a family moving past its generational curses. “Another family overcomes marital issues, and another family overcomes health, financial and addiction,” said DuJuan Boyd, who...
LAWRENCE, IN
WUHF

'Imagination Station' celebrates TV premiere

The colorful and fabulous Mrs. Kasha Davis and her creative team are transforming her beloved live children's program "Imagination Station" into a four-episode television pilot. Rochester audiences will receive the first look at the first two episodes during Monday's red carpet premiere at the Little Theatre. The event starts at...
ROCHESTER, NY
Telegraph

Zingari, Opera Rara, review: a rare and commendable performance of Leoncavallo’s creaky drama

The Italian opera composer Ruggero Leoncavallo wrote his one famous hit, I Pagliacci, at the very start of his career in 1892, and then had the misfortune to make a setting of La Bohème at exactly the same time as Puccini’s much more successful version. That setback did not stop him turning to lighter operettas, until in 1912 he was asked for an opera by the London Hippodrome (now the casino that stands on the Charing Cross Road by Leicester Square but then a prestigious home for music and dance) and went back to his melodramatic style in his short opera Zingari.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘The Little Prince’ Musical Sets Spring 2022 Broadway Opening

Following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, a stage musical adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince will arrive on Broadway this spring, with performances set to begin at the Shubert’s Broadway Theatre on Friday, March 4, 2022. Opening night will be Thursday, March 17, 2022. Produced by Broadway Entertainment Group, The Little Prince is directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié, with libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron and original music by Terry Truck. Said Tournié, “We are thrilled for our company to continue The Little Prince’s world journey to the bright lights of Broadway and New York. On his...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
First Showing

New Trailer for Eerie French Thriller Film 'The Man in the Basement'

"Promise us you won't talk to him." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for The Man in the Basement, an eerie French thriller from filmmaker Philippe Le Guay. It already opened in France this fall, and will be out in 2022 with English subtitles for those intrigued. Yes indeed, this is about a man in a basement. A couple in Paris decide to sell a basement in their building. A very ordinary, nondescript man, Mr Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual, until he moves into the cellar and makes it his permanent residence. But soon they discover that this man who bought it has a troubled past and the couple's life is turned upside down. It stars François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier, Bérénice Bejo, Jonathan Zaccaï, Victoria Eber, and Denise Chalem. This looks quite creepy & unsettling in the best of ways - a guy who doesn't seem threatening is the ultimate manipulator, twisting people towards his thinking. Very scary stuff.
MOVIES
The Independent

Shadow play finds takers

The lights go out and the show begins. Silhouettes of leather-made figurines are projected onto an illuminated screen, delineating stories to the accompaniment of musical instruments, opera-singing and storytelling. Long before the invention of films, with the earliest text record dating back 1,900 years, the screen of shadow play provided...
PERFORMING ARTS
IGN

Tune in to The Matrix Resurrections U.S. Premiere on December 18th

IGN is hosting the U.S. Premiere of The Matrix Resurrections with exclusive looks at the new film and interviews with the cast including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more! Tune in live Saturday, December 18 at 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET / 1:30 AM / GMT.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The 50 best films of 2021 in the UK, No 5: Nomadland

The big story of the start of the year was Nomadland, Chloé Zhao’s soulful follow-up to 2017 breakout The Rider. That film received a belated UK release in May, a month after Nomadland swept the board at the Oscars, taking best picture, director and actress. Both films see...
WORLD
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: MORDOM — “BETRAYED”

“Combining the leaden misery of funeral doom, the hideous unconventional songwriting of death metal and the monomaniacal disgust of black metal, Mordom prove themselves to be preternaturally gifted at transmuting their darkest moods into monstrous moments of crushing sonic majesty.”. Those words aren’t ours, but instead were crafted by Decibel...
ROCK MUSIC
xsnoize.com

VIDEO PREMIERE: Paper Tigers - Graceless

With US, Canadian and UK radio support, Paper Tigers surge forward with their newest single 'Graceless'. The titular track from their debut EP, set for release in early 2022, sees the bands anthemic alt-rock grooves and spidery vocals of singer Hayley Norton lead the way on one of the standout tracks of their upcoming record.
BEAUTY & FASHION
queenannenews.com

‘My Fair Lady’ to premiere at Paramount

Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount announced that the North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” will be a part of Seattle’s 2021-22 Broadway season. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the North American tour will play The Paramount Theatre from Dec. 28 through Jan. 2, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: THEURGIA — “IRRADIANT”

The Venezuelan black metal band Theurgia, now based in Bogotá, Colombia, has already built an impressive and continually ambitious and improving discography that consists of a 2015 EP (Anti perpetuo), a 2017 debut album (Transformation), and a 2020 split with Hacavitz and Veldraveth (Tercer nadir venenoso). Theurgia is now adding to those impressive records with a second full-length entitled VIRTUE, which will be released in mid-January by the Mexican label Vomit Records.
ROCK MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Fear-E ‘Farewell Swordsman’

Glaswegian producer Fear-E pays tribute to the late, great Andrew Weatherall on a new EP for French label, Zone. The ‘Don’t Let The Grubby Little Opportunists Get You Down’ EP features four tracks of rough-edged techno, sticking to the industrial, acidic style that has typified the Zone catalogue.
ROCK MUSIC
Oconee Enterprise

OYP to premiere “Frozen Jr.” Friday

Oconee Youth Playhouse will premier “Frozen Jr.,” an abbreviated version of the 2013 Disney film “Frozen” on Friday at Oconee Youth Playhouse. The plyahouse is located at 1050 Jamestown Blvd. in Watkinsville. “Frozen Jr.” is about an unbreakable bond between sisters Anna and Elsa, who have...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy