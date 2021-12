JOHNSTOWN – Johnstown’s Senior Water Plant Operator John Denmark said he would rescind his resignation, which he announced Monday night, if the city disbands its Water Board. Denmark said the power struggle between the Water Board and the city gets in the way of seamlessly operating the city’s water treatment system, a process that is critical for delivering safe water to residents. The Water Board and the city have long been in conflict and are currently locked in an ongoing legal dispute over control of the city Water Department’s finances.

JOHNSTOWN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO