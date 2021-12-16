ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU states can use Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill-regulator

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -European Union countries can use Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid early after diagnosis of an infection even though its full review for regulatory approval has not been completed, the bloc’s drugs regulator said on Thursday. Patients at risk of suffering severe forms of the infection should...

