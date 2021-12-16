Can the Patriots slow down Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 15? | On Site

The Indianapolis Colts had a firm grip of Saturday's matchup against the Patriots for the first three quarters. Over that stretch, they were able to shut out Bill Belichick's club while they proceeded to put 20 unanswered points on the board. In the fourth quarter, however, New England began to show sparks of life as they went on a 17-0 run to bring them within a field goal just before the two-minute warning. But just as the tides appeared to be turning in favor of the Patriots, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor decided to slam the door shut.
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a tale of two primetime performances this weekend in the NFL. On Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts put on an impressive performance, taking down the New England Patriots, who came in riding a seven-game win streak. Meanwhile, on Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shutout...
INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor ran for 170 yards and scored on a 67-yarder with 2:01 left to help the Indianapolis Colts seal a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. The Colts (8-6) solidified their playoff hopes by winning for the fifth time in six games...
INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor understood the challenge long before he suited up Saturday night. He anticipated defensive mastermind Bill Belichick would stack the line of scrimmage and dare the Indianapolis Colts to beat them with the passing game as he's done to so many other opponents. This time, Taylor...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
Dabo Swinney phoned the younger brother of a former Clemson star on Monday evening. Clemson's head coach had some important news. He was offering Jahiem Lawson, a three-star class of 2022 defensive end from (...)
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has gotten fined after he was in a scrum defending his quarterback. Dak Prescott was hit as he was going out of bounds off a scramble and both Elliott and tackle La’el Collins didn’t like it. Both players were hit with $10,300 fines.
Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
Life is pretty good for Mac Jones at the moment. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has led his AFC East franchise to the top of the conference. New England, at 9-4 on the season, is in prime position to compete for the first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs. Jones...
If there's one Cade Klubnik knows how to do, it's to win. Clemson's five-star quarterback signee out of Westlake (Texas) finished out his high school career on a high note. He led Westlake to its third (...)
