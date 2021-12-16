Can the Patriots slow down Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 15? | On Site

The Indianapolis Colts had a firm grip of Saturday's matchup against the Patriots for the first three quarters. Over that stretch, they were able to shut out Bill Belichick's club while they proceeded to put 20 unanswered points on the board. In the fourth quarter, however, New England began to show sparks of life as they went on a 17-0 run to bring them within a field goal just before the two-minute warning. But just as the tides appeared to be turning in favor of the Patriots, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor decided to slam the door shut.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO