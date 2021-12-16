Citi to let New York City staff work from home through holidays – source

JPMorgan Chase & Co. told unvaccinated employees in New York that they must work from home starting Tuesday. The bank had previously allowed unvaccinated staff to work in its Manhattan offices if they were tested twice a week. It had already limited their ability to travel and attend meetings, either internally or with clients. And it had said they would bear some of the expense by paying higher healthcare costs in 2022.

