Citi to let New York City staff work from home through holidays – source

New York City will give out half a million free at-home COVID-19 tests in an effort to fight the spread of the omicron variant as cases mount in the city. In a press conference Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that there has been a “very substantial increase” in cases in recent days.
CDC data shows that omicron is spreading fastest in New York and New Jersey. On Dec. 12, the Covid-19 test positivity rate in the city was 7.8%, up from 3.9% just three days before, according to Dr. Jay Varma, a top health advisor to Mayor Bill de Blasio. New York...
The fight against climate change is coming to a building near you. Wednesday, the City Council voted to ban natural gas from all new construction and require electrical instead; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. told unvaccinated employees in New York that they must work from home starting Tuesday. The bank had previously allowed unvaccinated staff to work in its Manhattan offices if they were tested twice a week. It had already limited their ability to travel and attend meetings, either internally or with clients. And it had said they would bear some of the expense by paying higher healthcare costs in 2022.
New York City authorities are set to decide today whether to ban natural gas connections for new buildings in a bid to reduce the city's carbon footprint, the Associated Press reports, adding the measure will almost certainly become law. Once it does, new buildings after 2027 will be heated by...
New York City is once again glittering for the holidays. The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center is lit, the skating rinks are open, and department store windows have put up lavish displays. The Union Square holiday market, which was closed last year, reopened this year with its usual outdoor maze...
(Reuters) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Friday that starting next week, masks will be required to be worn inside all businesses and venues unless they have implemented a vaccine requirement, as cases of COVID-19 rise in the state. The measure will be in effect from Dec....
Every holiday season, stores on New York City's Fifth Avenue are an essential part of the city's holiday experience with their elaborate window displays. This year they celebrate the city's resilience after a rough 2020. One of the most-visited destinations this time of year is the Macy's display. The moving...
The City of Manhattan has switched to a new online payment system. With the flip of the calendar to the month of December, Manhattan switched to an online payment platform for sewer and water customers called Paymentus. Ron Fehr, city manager, talks about why they made the change. “The old...
New York City ranks 48th out of 57 global cities for expats to live and work abroad in 2021, according to the latest report from InterNations, an online expat community with more than 4 million global members. As the only U.S. city included in the report, New York comes in just above the likes of Moscow, Paris, Cairo and Tokyo.
French magazine L’Officiel, announced the creation of an American edition of their magazine, L’Officiel USA, in 2017. Since that time coverage has included fashion shows from around the world, restaurants and other businesses, profiles of celebrities such as singer Chaka Khan and writer Elizabeth Wurtzel. And to create much of this content, they’ve made use of freelance creators.
“I want a window seat,” my friend Isha said. Get a grip, Isha, I thought to myself. You’re 20. I had already picked an aisle seat for myself. I’m a tall guy, I needed whatever extra room I could get, even if it was just a 90-minute journey. About a...
As businesses begin to explore post-COVID workforce models, from hybrid to remote to “where you work best,” they’re discovering the same technology that allowed them to navigate the pandemic initially is fostering a whole new approach to work. In a recent virtual panel, technology experts discussed how...
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration plans to ban American investment in the world’s largest drone-maker and seven other Chinese companies for what the U.S. says are their roles in China’s mass surveillance of Muslim ethnic groups. The Treasury Department is set to announce the blacklisting of the eight firms...
Comments / 0