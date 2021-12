UTA has acquired management consulting firm MediaLink for $125 million in a deal designed to solidify the talent agency’s strength in business marketing and advisory operations. The pact with U.K. analytics firm Ascential calls for MediaLink to become a wholly owned entity of the agency. MediaLink will retain its name and management team, led by founder and CEO Michael Kassan, and operate as “a UTA company.” Kassan, who founded MediaLink in 2003, will become an agency partner. MediaLink’s 150-plus employees in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London are set to make the move over to UTA. The existing UTA Marketing department...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO