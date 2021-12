Tottenham Hotspur requested Thursday night’s Premier League game with Leicester City to be postponed in order to play their Europa Conference League match with Rennes.Spurs had to call off the Group G tie with the French side last week after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and Uefa rules stated that the fixture had to be rescheduled by December 31.The governing body announced on Saturday that no new date was possible and the matter had been referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken, with either side potentially being awarded a 3-0 win depending...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO