Gordon Haskett Downgrades Target (TGT) to Hold (3)

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Downgrades Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to Hold

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy downgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $24.00 (from $30.00). The analyst comments "We are reducing our 12 mos. TP to $24 from $30 and downgrading shares to Hold from Buy, reflecting lower confidence in potential for revenue and margin upside across FY23. Fundamental improvement potential through FY23E appears appropriately reflected in consensus margin expectations. Earnings upside becomes more dependent on revenue acceleration/upside for which visibility is challenging and our confidence is low. Checks showing higher levels of outlet inventory vs. pre-pandemic levels raise concern of a return of promotional pressure to margins. We remain impressed with turnaround achievements and strategic direction and continue to see our prevailing estimates of $6bn sales and $0.82 EPS in FY23E as achievable. Lower confidence in upside potential, however, sobers our view of multiple potential, and we see risk/reward largely in balance. Our $24 target price reflects 16x EV/EBITDA on our FY23E estimate of $675mn."
StreetInsider.com

Nu Holdings (NU) Downsizes Proposed IPO to 289.15M Shares at $8-$9/sh

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) announces downsized IPO of 289,150,555 ADS at $8-$9 per share from previously announced range of 332M ADS at $10-$11 per share.
StreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) to $20.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following results.
StreetInsider.com

Allegion plc (ALLE) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: AFC Gamma (AFCG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.3% to $0.50; 9.7% Yield

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2.00 annualized. This is up 16.3% from the prior dividend of $0.43 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Downgrades Zscaler (ZS) to Underperform (4)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral (3) to Underperform (4) with a price target of $286.00 (from $266.00). The analyst comments "Given the recent stock price appreciation for ZS, we recommend that investors underweight existing positions in Zscaler’s stock. With recent high-profile security attacks highlighting the importance of improving enterprise security, we believe that investors have recently focused on security names like Zscaler. However, within this spotlight, we think that a pool of investors have become overly optimistic on valuations and have lifted security sector valuations. Thus, our new 4/Underperform rating reflects our updated view and new 12-month target price of $286."
StreetInsider.com

Psychemedics (PMD) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:43 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $288 at Stifel

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan raised the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $288.00 (from $283.00) while maintaining a
investing.com

3 WallStreetBets Stocks That Will Rally at Least 90%, According to Analysts

The Reddit forum WallStreetBets came into the limelight after the community helped push the stocks of GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to sky-high levels, despite their bleak fundamentals. Retail trading has increased significantly over the pandemic period. Moreover, the retail trading frenzy is expected to continue next year. Wall Street analysts have predicted a more than 90% upsides in the stocks of Peloton (PTON), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), and IronNet (IRNT).The Reddit community, r/WallStreetBets, gained popularity after retail investors on the forum helped push GameStop Corporation (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) stock to astronomical highs. However, the price gains could not be sustained, given the stocks’ weak fundamentals.
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Definitive Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Definitive Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $28.71 and a 52-week-low of $25.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.70.
MarketWatch

Dow falls 365 points on losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in a selloff Friday afternoon with shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot seeing the biggest drops for the price-weighted average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 365 points lower (-1.0%), as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are down $15.20 (3.8%) while those of Home Depot have dropped $10.39, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 169-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walmart (WMT) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Benzinga

5 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks

Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
investing.com

Eli Lilly, Ocugen, UPS Rise Premarket; Domino's Pizza Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, December 15th. Please refresh for updates. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock rose 5.5% after the drug company raised its full-year 2021 profit and sales forecast, helped partly by a recent U.S. government contract for its Covid-19 antibody treatment. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Is Trimming Walmart To Buy This Petroleum Stock

Jim Cramer is making moves in his Charitable Trust portfolio. He announced Tuesday that he is trimming his Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) position in order to add to Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX). "While we applaud management’s commitment to everyday low prices and unwillingness to pass inflation onto its loyal customers, the pressure...
