Economy

Siegwerk Thailand receives Prime Minister’s Award for Circular Economy

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSiegwerk, a global provider of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, has won the Thailand Prime Minister Industry Award in the Circular Economy category. The prize was presented by the Prime Minister on December 13, 2021. The Industry Awards are presented every year, but the Circular...

Transport and its role in the circular economy

Guest editorial from Permali, a material solutions company specializing in manufacture, design and qualification of composite and PU material solutions for the defense, aerospace, health, rail, automotive and many other engineering sectors that require compliance with complex regulatory frameworks. There is growing importance in the ways industries implement circular economy...
F88, CIMB Vietnam Collaborate to Improve Vietnamese Financial Inclusion

Lending platform F88 Business has entered into a new strategic partnership with CIMB Bank Vietnam to promote financial inclusion to the unserved and underserved sector of the economy. According to the latest figures from the General Statistics Office, Vietnam had more than 28.2 million people who were unemployed, or who...
Bizerba UK adds another MPS flexo press

Bizerba UK has purchased a 10-color MPS EFA 530 flexo press with full LED drying from GEW. The press is destined for a brand new production site for Bizerba and will be used predominately to print its CleanCut linerless labels for the UK market. The Bizerba Group currently operates 13...
GreenBiz

Interested in a circular economy job? There's a Ph.D. for that

As more secondary institutions adapt their curriculum to help students incorporate sustainable business principles in future careers, the University of Pittsburgh is partnering with plastics company Covestro to step up resources dedicated to advancing skills related to the circular economy. "One of the reasons why this is so important is...
Newswise

RUDN Scientists Propose a Method for Assessing the Circular Economy

RUDN University economists have developed an approach for assessing the development of the circular economy in different countries. The new method will help experts and governments determine how successfully waste recycling systems, energy-saving technologies and new green materials are being introduced into the economy. The results are published in Sustainability.
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
thebossmagazine.com

Intel Invests $7B in Malaysia Plant

With a semiconductor chip shortage expected to last through 2022 and the impending metaverse requiring 1,000 times more computational efficiency than is currently available, Intel is investing heavily in new chip facilities. Its first move is a $7.1 billion expansion of its operations in Malaysia, where Intel first opened a plant in 1972. The new facility is expected to come online in 2024.
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
Reuters

Special Report: Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc was marketing a collection of President Xi Jinping's speeches and writings on its Chinese website about two years ago, when Beijing delivered an edict, according to two people familiar with the incident. The American e-commerce giant must stop allowing any customer ratings and reviews in China.
World Economic Forum

People prefer brands with aligned corporate purpose and values

Consumer brand preferences are driven by an alignment of their values and the brands’ purpose, a new study from Ipsos finds. The link between consumer values and brand purpose has grown significantly in the last 8 years. Reducing environmental harm and standing up for social issues are two of...
BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
labelandnarrowweb.com

Acucote introduces BioPreferred product line

As consumer brands are increasingly demanding sustainable labels on their packaged goods without added material costs, Acucote has introduced a line of 25 USDA Certified Biobased products. Materials include coated, uncoated, fluorescents, tag and digital print media. BioPreferred Certification is awarded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Through this...
tech-ish.com

Wowzi, Kenya’s Influencer Marketing Startup, closes $2 Million Seed

Wowzi, an influencer marketing platform, has announced it has successfully closed a $2 million seed round that will see it scale its platform across the African continent. The round was led by 4DX Ventures with participation from To.org, Golden Palm Investments, LoftyInc Capital, Afropreneur Angels, and Future Africa. Andela co-founder...
thefastmode.com

NXP, Hailo Partner to Launch Joint AI Solutions for Automotive Industry

Hailo, the leading edge Artificial Intelligence chipmaker, on Thursday announced its partnership with NXP Semiconductors, an automotive market innovator, to launch a number of joint AI solutions for automotive Electronic Control Units (ECUs). The joint solutions will combine NXP's safe and efficient automotive processors (S32G and Layerscape) along with the...
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market Business Opportunities Current Trends Challenges & Industry Analysis By 2031 | TP-Link Technologies, D-Link, Actiontec Electronics

Market research on most trending report Global “Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market state of affairs. The Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
