Hong Kong is the worst performing major stock market not only in Asia but the entire world so far this year. “The hamstrung Hang Seng index is hobbling into year end,” RealMoney's Alex Frew McMillan wrote recently. “It's astonishing to see a major financial hub's market down almost 15% in what's supposed to be a year of recovery, when U.S. markets and others have been touching record highs.”

