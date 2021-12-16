ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Commonwealth to Potential Breakaways: We’ll Take Client Onboarding Off Your Plate

financialadvisoriq.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Financial Network has introduced a new offering for advisors transitioning their practices designed to accelerate the client onboarding process and lessen the administrative burden, the firm says. Commonwealth’s virtual transition support service, operated by a five-person team, gathers client information and signatures, auto-populates transfer paperwork, helps set up...

financialadvisoriq.com

financialadvisoriq.com

Plan Participants Should Have Self-Directed Accounts: Cerulli

Retirement plan sponsors can increase participant engagement by allowing them access to self-directed brokerage accounts where they can find more tailored investment options, according to a new report. Offering access to SDBAs can allow plan participants to invest based on their personal values, such as in “responsible investments that reflect...
financialadvisoriq.com

LPL Lures $200M FAs from Advisor Group’s Securities America

LPL Financial welcomed a practice that served roughly $200 million in assets at Advisor Group member firm Securities America, the firm says. Lamont Financial Group, part of Clear Lake Bank & Trust in Mason City and Clear Lake, Iowa, joined LPL’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor and custodial platforms, according to LPL. The practice opted to align with LPL enterprise JFC Advisor Network.
financialadvisoriq.com

Fidelity Institutional Names New Head of Client Growth

Fidelity Institutional said that it has named Rohit Mahna as head of client growth, effective January 2022. Mahna will lead Fidelity Institutional’s client relationship group, which includes its sales and relationship management teams, and will report to Fidelity Institutional president Mike Durbin, Fidelity Institutional said. Mahna succeeds Sanjiv Mirchandani, who retired in June, according to a company spokesperson.
Investor's Business Daily

How Advisors Handle Clients Who Insist They Know When They'll Die

Few people like to ponder when they're going to die. But that doesn't stop them from expressing strong opinions about it. When customizing a financial plan for a client, advisors estimate how long retirement savings might last — and how long the client can expect to live. That discussion can get a little dicey.
financialadvisoriq.com

FAs Weigh In: Advice for Young People Interested in Wealth Mgmt

FA-IQ reached out to advisors to ask: What advice do you have for young people interested in entering the wealth management industry?. Adrianna Stasiuk, investment advisor and managing director at Aaron Wealth Advisors. Chicago-based Stasiuk has been in the industry for nine years and her team has slightly more than $1 billion in client assets.
financialadvisoriq.com

Cetera Lures LPL FAs Serving $137M in Tennessee

Cetera Financial Network says a pair of advisors who served roughly $137 million in client assets at LPL Financial have moved their practice to its network. Jimmy Woods and Brent Walker operate Fortress Wealth Management in Smyrna, Tennessee, the firm says, and are joined by administrative assistant Victoria Hirtzer. Fortress specializes in family wealth management, emphasizing a balanced life, planning for future generations and “joy-filled giving,” according to Cetera.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Financial-Planning.com

4 questions about launching an RIA for advisor Zaneilia Harris

In a new episode of the Financial Planning Podcast, financial advisor Zaneilia Harris explains how she identified her practice’s base of clients and built it after going independent. The 15-year veteran planner launched her Washington, D.C.-area RIA, Harris & Harris Wealth Management Group, in 2009 after starting her career...
financialadvisoriq.com

Wealth Enhancement Group to Acquire $512M Hybrid RIA

Wealth Enhancement Group says it’s adding yet another hybrid registered investment advisor firm, after a year of particularly aggressive acquisition activity. The latest addition is The Gensler Group, a Coronado, California-based firm founded in 1995 by Daniel Gensler that now has six members, including wealth advisor Chaz Fahrner and branch operations supervisor Loretta Perry, and manages $512 million, according to Wealth Enhancement Group.
financialadvisoriq.com

Credit Suisse to Staff: Give Us Access to Your Personal Devices

Credit Suisse wants access to its employees’ personal communication devices used for work purposes, according to news reports. The Swiss bank has a new global policy on electronic communications under which the firm can access, monitor or review any phone owned by an employee if it's used to communicate with clients or colleagues, The Financial Times writes.
CNBC

The IRS wants to know about your crypto transactions this tax season

The tax season is fast approaching — and the IRS has its eye on crypto investors. Form 1040, which U.S. taxpayers use to file an annual income tax return, has a question about "virtual currency" near the top of the first page. Investors must report taxable 2021 transactions involving...
TechRepublic

Is your employee onboarding process welcoming new hires or scaring them away?

At most companies, employee onboarding is an administrative hassle rather than a chance to make a great first impression. Here are some ways to make new staff feel welcome and engaged. In the ongoing battle to attract and retain talent, many employers and tech leaders consider the battle won once...
financialadvisoriq.com

Advisors Can Help Clients Develop Charitable Giving Strategies

Charitable giving may not be the first reason someone consults an advisor, but it’s an area where they can help clients develop a strategy. Charitable giving by wealthy Americans increased by 48% on average to $43,195 in 2020 from $29,269 in 2017, according to a report by Bank of America’s private bank and the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.
Motley Fool

4 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are bargains to be found right now. In a little over 15 days, we'll turn the page on what should go down as another outperforming year for Wall Street. The broad-based S&P 500 was higher by 25% through this past weekend, which more than doubles up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
