ACTEGA reports sustainability progress

 1 day ago

The year 2021 has not been without its challenges but the packaging industry has maintained healthy growth and continued to bring innovative new solutions to market. According to ACTEGA, this is set to continue in 2022. With innovation at the heart of the company’s approach and values, ACTEGA, manufacturer...

Zabka Is The First Company In Poland With Scientifically Approved Decarbonization Goals

December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // POLAND - Zabka Polska is the first company in Poland and the first food network in the Central and Eastern Europe region, whose decarbonization goals, included in its ESG strategy, were scientifically verified and approved by the international initiative called Science Based Targets (SBTi). The company thus proves that the path it has taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the commitments it has made jointly constitute a viable plan.
Crystal Denim Launches Carbon Footprint Calculator for Climate Action

Crystal International Group Limited has always been a leader of sustainable development in the garment manufacturing industry. Now, addressing the need for even better manufacturing practices, the denim division of Crystal International—Crystal Denim—is stepping up its sustainable journey and strategies. With the foresight of the sustainability needs for denim community, Crystal Denim is committed to taking multiple actions to lower environmental impact from a manufacturing perspective, with the focus on the reduction of carbon emissions. Several phases with a multi-pronged approach will be taken to escalate the development of sustainable denim. Crystal Denim is running a beta test of a carbon footprint...
What Is Investing for Sustainability Impact?

Investing for sustainability impact is an approach where investors intentionally invest their money in such a way that promotes positive environmental and societal change. Sustainable investing has become increasingly popular and has been shown to reward investors with positive financial returns. As more investors look to add sustainable investments to...
Microsoft Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: 2021 Partner Progress Report

Microsoft has released a Racial Equality Initiative progress report for 2021. The report points to multiple areas of progress on the partner front. Still, Microsoft shareholders ($MSFT) recently voted for more transparency at the company, in a bid to determine the effectiveness of Microsoft’s workplace sexual harassment policies. Some...
GPSNR standardizes sustainability reporting, increases transparency

SINGAPORE—Members of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber have agreed on a set of detailed parameters for their annual reporting of progress on sustainability. Approved at the platform's virtual annual general assembly, which drew more than 120 attendees, the agreement will standardize sustainability reporting in the natural rubber industry from 2022 onwards, GPSNR said in a Dec. 15 release.
Tighter ink controls to drive FMCG sustainability

FMCG brands and their printers are embracing fixed color palette printing (FCP) to create more sustainable supply chains, and it’s such an important signpost for the future of packaging and label printing. Here at Creation Reprograophics, we believe that FMCG brand owners, under heightened legislative pressures and evolving sustainability...
CryoMass Technologies Releases Progress Report

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- CryoMass Technologies Inc. (the "Company") reports as follows: We've been busy, and we're getting busier. On April 15th of this year, we contracted with an independent engineering and manufacturing firm to refine the design of our cryo-mechanical system for the handling of harvested hemp, cannabis and other high-value plants. The system exploits CryoMass's U.S.-patented process for the controlled application of liquid nitrogen to stabilize and separate the structural elements of gross plant material.
Developing Durable, Sustainable Fabrics: Challenges and Tradeoffs

As consumers harbor growing concerns about climate change, shoppers are demanding to know how their clothing was made and its impact on the environment. Extending garment wear life is one element of a circular economy that can significantly reduce a garment’s impact. The U.K.’s Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) estimates that extending the average life of a garment by just three months could result in a 5 to 10 percent reduction in its carbon, water and waste footprints. But getting consumers to do this is a key challenge. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with...
Green Energy Becomes Critical for Manufacturing

Traditional production cost metrics still drive site selection, but availability of clean power is moving up the list. Access to renewable energy is becoming a more important factor in manufacturing plant construction and expansion, a trend economic development experts say has legs. A strong logistics/transportation proposition and access to skilled...
Sustainable Science and The Road to Net Zero

In 2015, the United Nations Climate Change Conference 21 (COP21) led to the creation of The Paris Agreement, a treaty that outlined a worldwide commitment to limit global warming to 1.5 °C. To achieve this goal, humanity must produce less carbon than it extracts from the Earth's atmosphere by the second half of this century, becoming "net zero".
Delta Air Lines appoints chief sustainability officer

Delta Air Lines has appointed a chief sustainability officer, which it says demonstrates its “commitment to build a sustainable future for air travel”. Pamela Fletcher will join Delta as senior vice president and chief sustainability officer from February 1, 2022. Fletcher has spent nine years at General Motors...
What's next for global sustainability reporting frameworks?

The confusing world of competing sustainability reporting frameworks and standards is soon to become a little simpler. Find out how in this new report from S&P Global, which covers:. Updates on the creation of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) How ISSB fits in with reporting and ESG disclosure frameworks.
Contiweb creates new sales role in Northeast Europe

Contiweb, a specialist in advanced drying, web-handling and web-processing, has today announced the appointment of Christof Mann to a new role within the company. Mann will join the team as sales manager for Northeastern Europe, including the DACH and Scandinavian regions. As the company continues to provide technology to drive productivity and efficiency improvements in digital inkjet and packaging production, Mann will assist Contiweb specifically with its continued growth in the these sectors.
Arjobex and MDV merge to form Polyart

Following the recent successful merger between Arjobex and MDV, suppliers of specialty label facestock, packaging and advertising signage substrates, the new group has adopted the name Polyart. This move has been made to further support its global brand, strengthen new objectives and accelerate the company's international development. Polyart uses the...
Acucote introduces BioPreferred product line

As consumer brands are increasingly demanding sustainable labels on their packaged goods without added material costs, Acucote has introduced a line of 25 USDA Certified Biobased products. Materials include coated, uncoated, fluorescents, tag and digital print media. BioPreferred Certification is awarded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Through this...
Implementing the material footprint to measure progress towards Sustainable Development Goals 8 and 12

Sustainable development depends on decoupling economic growth from resource use. The material footprint indicator accounts for environmental pressure related to a country's final demand. It measures material use across global supply-chain networks linking production and consumption. For this reason, it has been used as an indicator for two Sustainable Development Goals: 8.4 'resource efficiency improvements' and 12.2 'sustainable management of natural resources'. Currently, no reporting facility exists that provides global, detailed and timely information on countries' material footprints. We present a new collaborative research platform, based on multiregional input"“output analysis, that enables countries to regularly produce, update and report detailed global material footprint accounts and monitor progress towards Sustainable Development Goals 8.4 and 12.2. We show that the global material footprint has quadrupled since 1970, driven mainly by emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, but with an indication of plateauing since 2014. Capital investments increasingly dominate over household consumption as the main driver. At current trends, absolute decoupling is unlikely to occur over the next few decades. The new collaborative research platform allows to elevate the material footprint to Tier I status in the SDG indicator framework and paves the way to broaden application of the platform to other environmental footprint indicators.
Ready meals company claims carbon neutral status

Ready meals supplier Wild Hare Group has officially claimed carbon neutrality based on a full life cycle analysis (LCA) as it continues its quest to be a net zero food manufacturer. The brand, which plans to launch a range of Ben & Poppy children's meals shortly, claims to have successfully...
Meyers achieves 100% carbon-free electricity goal

Meyers, a manufacturer and design studio for product packaging, printed labels, and retail displays, has announced that it had reached its goal of powering 100% of its operations using carbon-free electricity sources by the end of 2021. Last year, Meyers kicked off its commitment to dramatically reducing its carbon emissions...
Shifting conferences online cuts carbon footprint 94%

The COVID-19 global pandemic—unexpectedly—has shown humanity a new way to reduce climate change: Scrap in-person meetings and conventions. Moving a professional conference completely online reduces its carbon footprint by 94%, and shifting it to a hybrid model, with no more than half of conventioneers online, curtails the footprint to 67%, according to a new Cornell University-led study in Nature Communication.
