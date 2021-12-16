ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB will be flexible in emergency asset purchases, unlikely to raise rates in 2022

By Liz Kiesche
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stresses flexibility in its asset purchases under its pandemic emergency program known as PEPP. It's very unlikely that the central bank will raise rates in 2022, she said during the Q&A section of her post-monetary policy decision press conference. The euro rises 0.4%...

