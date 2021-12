The euro fell a bit on Wednesday as we awaited the results of the Federal Reserve meeting. It appears that the Federal Reserve was not as hawkish as some people had feared, so it is not a huge surprise to see that the US dollar got beaten back a little bit. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noisy behavior just above, so do not be surprised at all to see a move towards the highs of last week, only to see the market pull back again.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO