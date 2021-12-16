ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Z-Wave Alliance CES 2022 Pavilion to Provide Dozens of Live Smart Home Demos and Experiences

By Authors
Twice
 15 hours ago

With fifteen member companies exhibiting, the Z-Wave Pavilion and Z-Wave Smart House will host the largest live display of new smart home devices at CES 2022. Beaverton, OR – December 16, 2021 – The Z-Wave Alliance, the standards development organization dedicated to advancing the smart home and Z-Wave® technology, will return...

www.twice.com

Twice

LG To Create Physical And Virtual Experience At CES 2022

As always, CES represents the global launchpad for dozens of new LG products. In January 2022, at its traditional location — the 22,000-square-foot booth at the main entrance to the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center — LG will connect visitors from the physical space to LG’s virtual experience by leveraging both virtual and augmented reality. Constructed of upcycled, recycled, and recyclable materials, the space will feature a series of kiosks where visitors can experience the best life possible with LG products.
BUSINESS
Twice

SANUS Introduces Three New Accessories for the New Amazon Echo Show 15

Tilt Stand, Tilt & Swivel Stand, and Under-Cabinet Mount Allow for Versatile Placement of the Highly Anticipated Smart Display, While Enhancing Usability. EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Dec. 8, 2021 — SANUS, industry leader in mounts and accessories for TVs and smart devices, introduced three new accessories for Amazon’s newly released Echo Show 15: A Tilt Stand, Tilt & Swivel Stand, and Under-Cabinet Mount. Available for preorder now, all three accessories provide consumers with flexible placement options for the new smart display, as well as offer convenient features intended to optimize usability. In addition to these accessories, a 6-foot-long extension cord is also offered, designed to enhance device placement flexibility, allowing outlet reach up to 11 feet away from the device.
RETAIL
Twice

New LG Lifestyle TVs Offer Unique Viewer Options

At CES 2022, LG Electronics USA will unveil its original Lifestyle TV lineup conceived and developed for today’s home-centric way of life. Offering maximum versatility, stylish spatial integration and more convenient ways to get things done, LG’s Lifestyle TVs can help transform a home into an office, gym, gallery, workshop or entertainment center, all while elevating the décor and making everyday living more enjoyable.
ELECTRONICS
KRON4

Best smart home products as gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Going smart has never been more in style. And because it is so popular, there is an overwhelming variety of options designed to get you there. Since each smart home product function is unique, however, the hardest part is knowing...
ELECTRONICS
staceyoniot.com

Podcast: Smart homes in the metaverse

What happens when the smart home meets the metaverse? We talk about the potential for better user interfaces and home mapping if we build digital twins of the home in a metaverse, while also discussing the potential of UWB to expand the amount of information contained in that digital twin. Then we discuss an excellent article on the Matter protocol and a new chip for Matter devices before noting Samsara’s successful public offering. In some anti-consumer news, Toyota is disabling features in its radio-controlled keyfobs unless people pay a subscription, leading us to wonder how we assess value in software as compared to hardware. We then look at LoRaWAN coverage maps for the combined Helium and Senet network, a new deal in the satellite IoT sector. Finally, we answer a listener question about Shelly RGBW modules for lighting and Home Assistant.
ELECTRONICS
Twice

CLEER AUDIO ANNOUNCES ALPHA, INTELLIGENT ADAPTIVE ACTIVE NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONE WITH IMMERSIVE THEATER-LIKE SOUND

Cleer Audio, an industry-leading headphone and smart speaker manufacturer, is pleased to announce the introduction of its next generation wireless Intelligent Bluetooth Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, the award-winning ALPHA. ALPHA is like no other headphone with its Immersive theater-like sound performance with Dirac VirtuoTM spatial audio technology. ALPHA is a game changer.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Gogoro smart city meters give old battery packs a second life

Gogoro has revealed a new use for it swappable batteries, but this time the portable power packs aren’t on the move – or, for that matter, slotting into anything with wheels. Instead, the company has co-developed a new smart parking meter which can be powered by the battery packs, allowing them to be installed in off-grid locations but still stay … Continue reading
ELECTRONICS
The Tech Report& LLC

Smart Home Technology for Everyone

This list of devices will help you turn your home into a smart home. You too can enjoy the comfort and convenience of these new tech devices. According to a recent survey, most people would enjoy the features of a smart home such as smart thermostats, security cameras, and smart locks, to name a few. Maybe you are looking to upgrade your home before you sell it. Or perhaps you just want to enjoy the benefits of the latest technology. Whatever the reason, here are some ways to get started.
ELECTRONICS
Twice

L-Acoustics Creations and C SEED Reach New Heights with Maunakea,the Pinnacle of Home Entertainment Technology

LONDON, UK – 13th December 2021 – When C SEED revealed the very first video of its monolithic M1 silently emerging from the floor and unfolding into a stunning 165-inch 4K MicroLED TV display, the bar of luxury viewing had unquestionably been raised. In the same way, L-Acoustics Island Prestige, a sumptuous immersive sound lounge delivering ultra-high resolution spatial audio provides a listening experience like no other. Today, the bar rises again with the announcement that L-Acoustics Creations and C SEED have partnered on Maunakea, an integrated pairing of M1 TV and Island Prestige for unparalleled content enjoyment in luxury residential and superyacht environments.
ELECTRONICS
EETimes.com

AI Applications in Smart City & Smart Transportation provided by EverFocus

With the ongoing development and maturity of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automatic control, and 5G, the standard of living quality of modern humans has been refined. Cities are complex organisms with multiple interdependent systems, numerous independent organizational units. All individuals and even autonomous residents make urban governance highly challenging. As the urban population continues to increase, the transportation system is becoming more complex than ever before. The constraints of limited space and resources will gradually increase. The pressure on urban life and the convenience of transportation will also continue to increase, leading to various complicated pain points. To be effectively relieved, intelligent technologies provide a mechanism and opportunity for overall improvement.
TECHNOLOGY
dronedj.com

DJI will stop providing support for these products from March 2022

Some important news for longtime DJI users. The technology giant has announced the end of service (EOS) timeline for several of its older drones, gimbals, accessories, and spares. Here’s the complete list…. While releasing the list of products and accessories for which the company will no longer provide service...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This smart home is a modern living solution designed with fully autonomous utilities to help you live anywhere!

The Space is a sustainable smart home with fully autonomous utilities that blend modern technology with new standards of comfort. Every day advances in smart technology help redefine what it means to live in the modern world. Setting new standards for how we communicate, consume, and learn, smart technology brings us closer and closer to the future we envisioned back when we were dreaming of flying cars and jetpacks. Seeping into the home space, Stockholm-based iOhouse developed The Space, a sustainable smart home complete with fully integrated utilities that require nothing from “the grid.”
HOME & GARDEN
martechseries.com

Stagwell (STGW) to Launch Connected AR Experiences for Live Events at CES 2022

ARound brings interactive shared experiences to the metaverse. Stagwell Inc. announced it will launch an innovative, location-based augmented reality platform, ARound, bringing shared experiences to live events and the retail space by engaging audiences through connected interactions in the metaverse. Stagwell will unveil and demo ARound at CES 2022, within its CES booth #CS-10 in the C-Space at Aria and during CES Unveiled on January 3 at Mandalay Bay and Pepcom Digital Experience on January 4 at The Mirage.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best smart thermostats in 2022: Keep your home at the right temperature

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, KN95 masks made in USA, more Nobody wants to be too cold or too hot during the day. Moving forward with technology, you want to make sure that you keep up with the trends. That means you should be looking to set up your home in a smart and sophisticated way. And by smart, we mean with smart technology. Syncing your home with virtual assistants and smart speakers can save time throughout the day and help save you money. Another addition to your home that can be set up for...
ELECTRONICS
cepro.com

Smart Home Market Expands as Lower-Income Households Embrace Technology

The leading barrier to smart home product adoption has long been perceived as a lack of affordability; however, manufacturers are successfully penetrating lower-income households with more affordable models of connected devices, according to new research by Interpret. In fact, the current trend shows smart home devices are continuing to increase in functionality and ease-of-use, while also costing less.
RETAIL
Twice

TechLogix Expands Into Fiber-Enabled Network Switching

Now Available, the TL-NS42-POE Combines Twisted Pair and Fiber Optics Into a Single, Easy-to-Install Platform. HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., December 16, 2021 – Wisconsin-based TechLogix Networx, a leader in delivering innovative, value-rich solutions while simplifying the design and installation of audio-visual, security, and datacom technology, has expanded into network switching with the fiber-enabled TL-NS42-POE.
COMPUTERS
Twice

Knowles Partners with Ole Wolff to Deliver Compact Hybrid Driver for TWS Earphones with HD Audio and ANC

Innovative small woofer matched to new balanced armature tweeter meets the need for premium sound, high-performance ANC, and hearing personalization in smaller size. ITASCA, Ill., December 16, 2021 — Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones, speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, and Ole Wolff, a manufacturer of high quality speakers, receivers, and provider of acoustic system integration, today announced the result of their cooperation to improve the comfort and performance of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones with high-definition audio and active noise cancellation (ANC). The combination of Knowles new high-performance, balanced armature RAN model tweeter with Ole Wolff’s 8mm dynamic woofer, offers unprecedented performance for its small size. With the bass performance of a larger driver, the Ole Wolff woofer delivers rich bass and excellent ANC performance in a tiny size that allows greater comfort and gives product designers room to add additional features. The Knowles RAN tweeter delivers exceptional treble performance, with output up to 40 kHz for JAS Hi-Res Audio certification. Its high sensitivity also facilitates improved hearing personalization and enhancement.
ELECTRONICS
Tire Review

Tech Innovations Evolve Tire Changers and Wheel Balancers

This is the first installment of a three-part series on equipment innovations. To evolve the processes for changing a tire or balancing a wheel, equipment manufacturers are using technology to make these processes simpler, faster and more efficient while adapting to lower profile wheel trends. Now the question is, what’s next when it comes to tire changing and wheel balancing technology?
CARS

