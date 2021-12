EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Santa’s not the only important guy coming to town—so is Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. The Secretary will be in Wisconsin Thursday morning starting with a visit to Bloomer. That’s where he is scheduled to announce some new investments in rural infrastructure projects and meet with Bloomer officials to talk about the new infrastructure law and the Build Back Better agenda of the Biden Administration. In the afternoon he will visit a dairy cooperative in Madison to talk about dairy issues like the expanded dairy margin coverage program and promote sign up for dairy farmers for 2022. Sign up for the program began on Monday.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO