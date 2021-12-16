ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks end higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

Technology companies led a rally for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus and likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation. The central bank plans to shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice...

Marshall Independent

Big Tech companies sink, pushing Nasdaq composite down 2.5%

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates on the market. The declines came a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, erasing about...
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Traders Mull Central Bank Moves

World stock markets fell Friday after the previous day's rally, as traders mulled central bank moves to combat soaring inflation, while navigating a Covid-19 infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. In afternoon trading Paris stocks dropped 1.4 percent and Frankfurt shed 1.0 percent following earlier Asian losses.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US stocks end lower, marking 3rd losing week in the last 4

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street, marking their third losing week in the last four. Banks, technology companies and industrials all helped pull major indexes lower Friday. The S&P 500 gave up 1%. The Nasdaq sliped 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%. After pushing the S&P 500 to a record high last week, investors have been taking money off the table as the Federal Reserve moves to dial back stimulus and fight inflation with interest rate increases starting some time next year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.41%.
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower as tech stocks continue slide

Stocks opened lower Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way lower for major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 209 points, or 0.6%, to 35,689, while the S&P 500 declined 0.6% to 4,639.86 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.7% to 15,070.42. The Nasdaq on Thursday suffered its biggest one-day fall since September in a move blamed by analysts on the Federal Reserve's more aggressively hawkish outlook, with the central bank on Wednesday accelerating the wind-down of its asset purchase program and penciling in three rate increases in 2022. Tech- and growth-related stocks are seen as more rate-sensitive, though Treasury yields have edged lower since the Fed meeting.
Financial Times

The Fed expects three interest rate rises for next year

Investors pour billions of dollars into inflation-linked assets as prices continue to soar. Federal Reserve officials expect to raise interest rates three times next year, and investors are piling into inflation-linked assets in a bet that consumer prices will continue to soar. Plus, the FT’s law courts correspondent, Jane Croft, tells the tale of a money laundering conviction that started with garbage bags stuffed with cash.
MarketWatch

Fed’s first interest-rate hike could come in March or May and other key takeaways from Powell’s news conference

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday took giant steps toward scrapping its easy policy stance that was insurance for the economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank doubled the speed of tapering of its asset purchases so that they end in March. The central bankers signaled they are in a hurry to start raising interest rates and cleared away obstacles to such a move.
MarketWatch

Opinion: Stocks’ reaction to latest inflation and jobs reports suggests that investors’ fears are overblown

You’re almost certainly too worried about inflation. I acknowledge that my contrarian position on inflation is becoming increasingly solitary. Even U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who had been solidly in the “inflation is transitory” camp, threw in the towel at this week’s meeting of the Fed’s Open Market Committee — along with most other members of that Committee as well.
investing.com

Nasdaq Futures Down 100 Pts; Tech Stocks Under Pressure After Fed Move

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Friday, with tech stocks set to underperform after the Federal Reserve pointed to a series of interest rate hikes next year in an attempt to contain inflationary pressures. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 25 points,...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
