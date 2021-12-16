Knowles Partners with Ole Wolff to Deliver Compact Hybrid Driver for TWS Earphones with HD Audio and ANC

Remain productive with the Jabra Evolve2 75 ANC headphones—whether you’re working at home, in the office, or on the go. Protect your focus zone with the busy light, which, when switched on, alerts coworkers that you’re in work mode. Now others will know at a glance when you’re unavailable to talk. Furthermore, these ANC headphones feature powerful 40 mm drivers to deliver crisp, clear audio for both calls and music. Wear them everywhere and anywhere with ANC to block out background noise. Or switch to HearThrough to hear your surroundings when you’re ordering a coffee or at a train station. Moreover, the Jabra Evolve2 75 offers a 30-meter wireless range and up to 36 hours of nonstop use. So you can use them all day, every day. Finally, use Google Fair Pair to quickly discover nearby devices to pair to up to 8 gadgets at the same time.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO