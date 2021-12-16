ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knowles Partners with Ole Wolff to Deliver Compact Hybrid Driver for TWS Earphones with HD Audio and ANC

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovative small woofer matched to new balanced armature tweeter meets the need for premium sound, high-performance ANC, and hearing personalization in smaller size. ITASCA, Ill., December 16, 2021 — Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones, speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and...

