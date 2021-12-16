Wednesday Night Sports Roundup

The Memphis Grizzlies would never acknowledge it publicly, but there had to be a moment of panic their season was about to slip away when Ja Morant fell to the floor holding his leg on Nov. 26 against the Atlanta Hawks. Morant had suffered the sort of non-contact injury that far too often ends seasons and alters the trajectory of a career in the blink of an eye. As their star point guard was carried to the locker room, everything else that had been ailing the Grizzlies to that point reared its head.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO