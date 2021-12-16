ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The “tick, tick … BOOM!” Research at the Library

By Wendi Maloney
loc.gov
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Lin-Manuel Miranda visited the Library on Oct. 10, 2017, not many people knew about it. Clad in jeans and sweatshirt, the celebrated “Hamilton” creator quietly made his way to the Performing Arts Reading Room. There, with two companions, he began sifting through the papers of theater...

blogs.loc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Andrew Garfield on His ‘Spiritual’ Devotion to Jonathan Larson’s Legacy

Andrew Garfield describes winding up as the star of the film “Tick, Tick … Boom!” as a “very strange, magical cosmic experience.” Not only working with director Lin-Manuel Miranda, whom he had “a big kind of artistic crush on,” but developing an emotional kinship with the person he portrays, the late playwright Jonathan Larson.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Out of tune: why are audiences staying away from the movie musical?

In a very strange year for movies, the failure of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is perhaps the most head-scratching development of all. The remake of the beloved 1961 musical grossed just $10m on its opening weekend, and while the film could certainly improve upon its lackluster debut over the holidays, it caps a year of disappointments for fans of the movie musical. In the Heights kicked off the summer with poor ticket sales and accusations of colorism for failing to have enough Afro-Latino actors in its cast. Dear Evan Hansen created the rare consensus of the year, hated by critics and audiences alike, and endured prolonged mockery on social media for its casting of the crow’s-footed Ben Platt as its teenaged protagonist. The less said about Diana: The Musical, a filmed version of the Broadway bomb that made its way to Netflix, the better.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘tick, tick … BOOM!’s Andrew Garfield On The Beauty Of Jonathan Larson’s Perseverance In The Face Of “Failure And Rejection And Carrying On”

Jonathan Larson died suddenly in January 1996, on the morning before his musical Rent played its first off-Broadway preview performance. A few months later, Rent would begin a 12-year run on Broadway and become one of the most successful musicals of all time. He never lived to witness its success, which makes it all the more remarkable that his project before Rent, tick, tick…BOOM!, is a story about the struggle between art and commerce. It comes to the screen courtesy of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who cast Andrew Garfield to play Larson. There was one tiny issue: Garfield had never before sung...
MOVIES
wamc.org

tick, tick…BOOM! and Rent

Netflix recently added a new rock musical to its program list. It’s called tick, tick…BOOM! In addition to being a movie with that title, Tick, Tick…BOOM! (spelled a little differently) also is the title of a stage musical written by composer, lyricist, playwright Jonathan Larson. Tick, tick…BOOM!...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Auburn
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Collider

'tick, tick... BOOM!' Clip Reveals What Went Into the Musical Numbers

It's easy to get wrapped up in the glitz and pizzaz when watching a movie musical. But before the cameras roll, it's hardly ever a glamor fest. And as a new Tick, Tick...Boom! behind-the-scenes clip illustrates, that hardwork makes the end product seem even more marvelous. The cinematic adaptation of...
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’: A movie musical by theater fans, for theater fans

2021 has been the year of the movie musical. Though the bright lights of Broadway have been in the dark for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, musicals have remained in the spotlight — just on the silver screens of Hollywood instead of the stages of New York City. Whether major motion pictures like this summer’s “In the Heights” and this month’s “West Side Story” reboot, or filmed stage shots like “Hamilton” on Disney+ and “Come From Away” on Apple TV+ (I’m not even going to mention “Diana: The Musical”), here has been a ton of content.
MOVIES
Deadline

Supervising Sound Editor Paul Hsu Breaks Down His Approach To Elevating ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ – Production Value

While supervising sound editor and re-recording mixer Paul Hsu says that he is not “historically…a big Broadway fan,” he found the opportunity to adapt a stellar stage musical for the screen in tick, tick…BOOM!, the Netflix film released last month, which saw him collaborating with Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Library#Dance#Radio
Collider

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks About Directing His First Film in ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ Video

Tick, tick… BOOM! director Lin-Manuel Miranda took some time to take fans behind the creative process for his directorial debut in a Netflix Film Club’s First Film behind the scenes look. tick, tick… BOOM! made its Netflix debut on November 12th and quickly became a favorite for both musical theater fans and non-musical theater fans alike.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Cinematographer Alice Brooks on tick, tick…BOOM!, Shooting Musical Numbers, and Making Jonathan Larson’s Dreams a Reality

Marking Lin-Manuel Miranda’s screen directing debut, tick, tick…BOOM! follows composer Jonathan Larson as he struggles to stage a musical show despite the overwhelming pressures of day-to-day life. Andrew Garfield plays Larson, who would gain posthumous acclaim for Rent. Reuniting with Miranda after In the Heights, cinematographer Alice Brooks––who is currently working on the film adaptation of Wicked––spoke with The Film Stage at the EnergaCamerimage International Film Festival in Toruń, Poland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Iowa State Daily

"Tick, Tick... Boom": A new musical mixed with an autobiography shows the story of a young creative

Films surrounding musicals have always had an interesting run. “Dear Evan Hansen” came out in early 2021 and was met with largely negative reactions, while a new adaptation of Cinderella was also released to similarly negative reviews. However, a new film surrounding the story of Jonathan Larson who is the composer of “Rent” has been receiving higher praise.
MOVIES
adelphi.edu

A Panel of Adelphi Friends of Jonathan Larson '82 Share Their Stories At a Sneak Preview of “tick, tick … Boom!"

Among Adelphi's most renowned alumni worldwide is Jonathan Larson '82, the creator of the beloved and influential musical RENT, one of the longest-running shows on Broadway. But before there was RENT, there was tick, tick … BOOM! A new production of Larson’s autobiographical musical was recently adapted as a Netflix film, directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manual Miranda, a longtime Larson fan.
GARDEN CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
fredonialeader.org

Movie review: “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”

The tell-tale life of Tony award-winner Jonathon Larson, as told and adapted by director Lin-Manuel Miranda, was released onto Netflix Nov. 19, 2021. Andrew Garfield portrays Larson perfectly to all extremities, from the personality to the same love of music and work. Miranda said in an interview with Variety magazine,...
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ explodes onto the screen

“Tick, Tick… Boom!,” was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut and it was released shortly before Stephen Sondheim died. Sondheim passed a week after the movie’s release, and while he is not the central character of the movie, his influence on generations of aspiring songwriters is still deeply entangled within the film.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Andrew Garfield On Challenging Himself With ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM’ & That Key ‘Hathaway Take’ [Interview]

Andrew Garfield is a talker. He’s got a lot to say in the best way possible. In fact, over a 25-minute interview on a Sunday morning in early December, the Tony Award winner spoke in-depth about challenging his fears in portraying acclaimed musical talent Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut “tick, tick…BOOM!” His first singing role on stage or screen and a critically acclaimed performance will likely land him a second Oscar nomination.
CELEBRITIES
Screendaily

FYC Screenings: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

As part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! on December 10. RSVP here. Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with Tick, Tick… Boom!, an adaptation of...
MOVIES
Daily Californian

Hurry, don’t hesitate to watch explosive ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’

Chances are you’ve heard of playwright Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award-winning musical, “Rent,” which had a 12-year run on Broadway. It’s a little less likely that audiences are familiar with “Tick, Tick…Boom!,” a semi-autobiographical musical (originally performed as a solo piece) about Larson’s attempt to get his first musical, “Superbia,” produced.
MOVIES
pacificsandiego.com

What we’re obsessed with: ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

San Diego Union-Tribune editors and writers share what they’re currently obsessing over. What I’m obsessed with: “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” is an autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, written before he created the blockbuster musical, “Rent.” “Tick, Tick ... Boom!,” which was performed as a workshop in the 1990s and Off Broadway in 2001, is now a Netflix movie directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy