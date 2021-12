Europe was the fastest-growing region for machine learning hiring among beverage companies in the three months to the end of October, according to recent research. The number of vacancies in the region accounted for 23.2% of all machine learning jobs in drinks – up from 19.8% in the same quarter last year. Europe was followed by North America, which saw a -1.8 year-on-year percentage point change in roles related to the theme.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO