Belleville, MI

Mackenzie Matheny wins manufacturing scholarship at EMU

By Rosemary K. Otzman
 1 day ago

Twenty-three students pursuing manufacturing careers received scholarships toward their post-secondary studies from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT), the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International® (FMA). For the spring 2022 semester, NBT awarded scholarships valued between $1,500 and $2,500 each to students across the country. One...

