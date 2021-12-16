Mackenzie Matheny wins manufacturing scholarship at EMU

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College has seven students who have earned the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Associations (AAMA) scholarship through a partnership with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). The scholarships are awarded to students pursuing a technical education certificate or associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry. Wallace State’s recipients are enrolled in either the college’s Mechatronics or Welding programs. The seven recipients are: Hunter Graham, MechatronicsAlex Munoz, MechatronicsRoger Rives, MechatronicsJames Young, MechatronicsJaclyn Haga, WeldingNicholas Marcum, WeldingAnnah Reese, Welding The scholarship covers up to $3,600 ($1,800 for two semesters) of tuition, fees and books associated with their respective program’s studies. For more information about the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association, visit https://aama.memberclicks.net/

