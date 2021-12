Team USA and Canada last met on December 15 at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo., with Canada sneaking out a 2-1 OT victory. Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) recorded Team USA's lone goal, a highlight-reel score from behind the net in the second period, as the U.S. out shot Canada, 32-26. Megan Keller (Farmington, Hills, Mich.) and Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill.) recorded the assists, while Alex Cavallini (Delafield, Wis.) stopped 24 of 26 shots in net.

