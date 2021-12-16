ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passion Vista announces Dr Aashish Sharma was amongst Men Leaders To Look Upto In 2021

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of International Men's Day on November 19, 2021, Unified Brainz organised 'Men Leaders To look Upto in 2021', an event celebrating the success of men leading by example. The ceremony marked the presence of a sought-after lineup of men leaders who were...

