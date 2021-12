Broadway’s larger than life musical, “Cabaret,” was originally produced at Blank Canvas Theatre in 2016. The current remounted production opened Dec. 3 during Chanukah, a time where Jews around the world are lighting menorahs and prominently displaying them in their windows to fulfill the mitzvah of publicizing the miracle of the holiday. It is not lost on any Jewish audience members that this play takes place in 1930s Berlin, just as the Nazis were coming to power, and privileges like lighting a menorah were about to be a thing of the past.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO