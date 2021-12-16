ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF Chief Economist Gopinath holds talks on critical global issues with FM Sitharaman

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held an insightful conversation on many critical global issues. "Thank you Minister [?]@nsitharaman for your warm hospitality...

