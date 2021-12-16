Centre mulls delicensing power distribution, bringing multiple DISCOMs in same area

Total Eren has begun studies on a project which, if it goes ahead, would see up to 10GW of wind used to create green hydrogen and ammonia in southern Chile. The H2 Magallanes facility would be located on land secured by the company on the island of Tierra del Fuego in Chile’s southernmost Magallanes region. As well as the giant wind farm, the project would consist of a hydrogen production plant with up to 8GW of electrolysis capacity, a desalination plant, an ammonia plant, and port facilities to transport green hydrogen to markets around the world.

