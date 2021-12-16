ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US military shoots down drone approaching its base in Southern Syria

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The US military on Tuesday shot down one of two small drones flying towards the US At Tanf Garrison outpost in the southern Syria, and allegedly posing a threat to the base, media reported on Thursday. According to NBC News, the US military on...

