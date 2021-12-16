Millions in rental assistance still to be distributed to Pennsylvania residents. Yet some counties have already run out of money

Just under half of the money allocated to keep Pennsylvania renters in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic has been dispersed so far, as state officials work to reallocate funds to the counties that need it most.

In the Lehigh Valley, emergency rental assistance programs are running smoothly with little to no waitlists, officials said. However, as the year draws to a close, state officials are working to make sure any excess funds are directed towards counties that have already distributed the bulk — or all — of their money.

“At New Bethany, if you have all of your materials in hand, you should receive rental assistance dollars within two weeks,” said Marc Rittle, its executive director. “Our requests have not slowed down, and we continue to have hundreds of active applications at any given point in time.”

Of the $847 million in federal assistance earmarked for commonwealth residents struggling to pay their rent, a little under 47% was distributed through October, according to data from the Treasury Department released late last month.

So far, 93,838 households have been assisted with $396 million in rent, rent arrears and utilities paid, the data shows.

It seems like money is getting into the hands of those who need it a bit more quickly over the past few months — as of the end of July, only a little over 25% had been distributed.

Several states and cities have already exhausted their federal rental assistance, according to an Associated Press report , citing the Treasury Department.

Texas stopped accepting new applicants because it has allocated all its funds, while Oregon stopped taking new applicants for now, according to the report. New York state spent or committed nearly all of its money, as has Philadelphia. California has indicated it will soon exhaust its funds, while Atlanta has closed its program to new applicants.

Berks County officials have said they’re running out of money, too.

Officials there said this month the $52 million the county received in federal funds wouldn’t be enough to cover everyone who has applied, estimating the county would need another $5.5 million just to cover existing applications, according to a Reading Eagle report.

And that doesn’t include the roughly 140 people who put their names on a waiting list.

As of mid-November, Lehigh County had $6 million left, said Dawn Godshall, executive director of Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley. Since then, it has made a few weekly disbursements around $1 million, leaving about $2 million left.

The state Department of Human services is working with counties “to determine projected unspent funding so that it can be reallocated to those counties that are projecting deficits,” department spokesperson Brandon Cwalina said.

Lehigh, Northampton, Bucks and Monroe counties all have funding available and are accepting applications, he added.

However, he did not say which counties are seeing the demand for emergency rental assistance money outpace supply, nor which counties have unspent funding, how much and where it could go if reallocated.

Tom Campbell, director of the ERAP program for Pocono Mountains United Way, a Monroe County agency facilitating the program, said the distribution there is going “quite well.”

“Of all the counties receiving more than $1 million in only state-based ERAP funds (i.e., counties under 200,000 residents), Monroe is first in Northeast Pennsylvania for the percentage of funds it has distributed and is second state-wide” Campbell said in an email.

The county isn’t running out of funds, he said, adding officials have learned that the county’s allocation of the second tranche of funding will let it run a robust program well into 2022.

“We are still working down a large backlog of applications,” Campbell said, adding it could take eight weeks after an application is filed to get money.

“We have a process in place to expedite cases for applicants facing court-ordered eviction or a utility shutoff — they just need to call the ERAP hotline, but those whose situations are less critical may have to wait longer than we would like,” he said.

The county is still focused on letting residents know the program is available, he said, including using billboards on local highways, flyers and social media campaigns.

“As we wrap up the year, we are running a digital awareness campaign titled, ‘Stay in your home for the holidays’ to let people know that rental and utility assistance is still available,” he said.

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .

Are you in need of rental or utility assistance?

Lehigh County : Contact Catholic Charities, Diocese of Allentown, 900 S. Woodward St., Allentown, PA 18103 or ERAP@allentowndiocese.org

Monroe County : Email erap@monroecountypa.gov , go to MonroeERAP.com or call 570-243-6677

Northampton County : Those who live in Easton, contact Project of Easton, 610-258-1100, ext. 13.

In Bethlehem, Bethlehem Township, Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township, contact New Bethany Ministries, 610-691-5602, ext. 217.

In Easton, Glendon, West Easton, Wilson and Williams Township, call Easton Area Neighborhood Center, 610-253-4253.

Those who live in all other municipalities, call Third Street Alliance, 610-438-1244.

Bucks County : www.buckscounty.org/renthelp or call 1-888-50-BUCKS

