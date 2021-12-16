In Bethlehem, neighbors are pushing back against a solar farm, but they beat warehouses, other Lehigh Valley communities think

Polly Beste looks out from her deck over a field. She sees acres of farmland, typically corn, that Lehigh University rents to a farmer.

It’s a view she fears she and her neighbors in the Saucon Fields condominium development in Bethlehem won’t have much longer.

That’s because Lehigh University recently unveiled plans to install a solar farm at the school’s Murray H. Goodman Campus, which abuts her home. It would cover nearly 16 acres with about 7,100 solar panels, less than 50 yards away from the nearest homes.

“It’s going to have a huge impact on property values,” Beste said. “It’s going to be an industrial wasteland in my backyard.”

Such projects are on the rise nationwide and locally — another is planned in Lower Macungie Township — as the country looks to alternative, cleaner forms of energy than fossil fuels. But there is little regulation about where they can go in Pennsylvania; each municipality determines its rules.

“There is a growing trend of them,” Becky Bradley, executive director of Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, said about solar farms during a Nov. 29 meeting with community leaders. Bradley led a presentation about solar fields as one of the area’s “emerging land uses.” The planning commission is encouraging communities to add large-scale solar projects to their zoning and planning codes.

Solar energy has the potential to supply up to 40% of the nation’s electricity within 15 years, according to a recent Associated Press story. That would be a 10-fold increase over current solar output, but one that would require massive changes in U.S. policy and billions of dollars in federal investment to modernize the nation’s electric grid, a new federal report says.

The report by the Energy Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy says the country would need to quadruple its annual solar capacity — and continue to increase it year by year — as it shifts to a renewable-dominant grid in order to address the existential threat posed by climate change.

The federal and state governments have committed to a reduction in fossil fuels and an addition of renewable energy. In March, Gov. Tom Wolf announced an initiative that will produce about 190 megawatts of energy from the sun, or nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s electricity use, though seven new solar projects statewide. Solar arrays will be built in seven locations in six counties — the closest to the Lehigh Valley is in Northumberland County.

Solar energy growth

Penn State Extension educator Dan Brockett said statewide, some solar projects have passed quickly in communities, while others have caused “a lot of hand-wringing.”

Citing data from the PJM Interconnection, a regional electric-transmission organization based in Montgomery County, Brockett said the state has approximately 460 solar projects on file, including three in the Lehigh Valley and 14 in Berks County. That excludes the Lehigh and Lower Macungie Township projects.

Just eight projects in the state have generated electricity, he said. And PJM, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and other agencies that oversee energy regulation have no say over the installation of solar farms, he said.

“The onus on these projects relies on local governments, just like commercial and housing developments,” Brockett said.

Typically, landowners and municipal officials care about or review such topics as property setbacks, vegetative buffering, glare, liability insurance and decommissioning (making sure a solar developer posts a bond to dismantle the solar equipment at the end of the lease term).

Bradley’s remarks during last month’s virtual meeting included those factors and others, such as making sure communities review construction standards and a solar farm’s contract, and how the new farms merge or conflict with municipal land use and community planning goals.

Bradley said local governments can regulate solar farms, “but we are encouraging them to consider them a new use in their zoning.”

She called such projects “utility scale,” meaning thousands of solar panels on dozens of acres, such as along Route 22 in Bethlehem Township, where Moravian Academy built one of the region’s first solar projects. Others built in the last decade include at Crayola’s headquarters in Forks Township and Air Products’ main office complex in Upper Macungie Township.

“So many people are pro-alternative energy and having a balance of green energy sources,” Bradley told the stakeholders on the virtual meeting. “But sometimes you have competing priorities, and that’s something we know we’re going to have to address in the future.”

She urged communities to plan now, “get out in front and find locations where [solar farms] might be a good use of the land, but not jeopardize future land uses.” She also said the planning commission would forward guidelines to municipalities early next year.

With the help of corporate giants like Amazon and Microsoft, the solar industry is seeking more installations, though some are in places unlikely to draw objections. For instance, MCS Industries this year added a $1.5 million, roof-mounted solar generating system, believed to be one of the largest in Pennsylvania, to its Palmer Township warehouse that opened this year.

John Costlow, president of the nonprofit Sustainable Energy Fund in North Whitehall Township, said solar technology has gained acceptance among more people and companies in the last 10 years or more. “They are increasing; there’s no question about that,” he said. Developers say industrial-scale solar farms are needed to meet the nation’s goals to mitigate the rise of climate change.

Local projects

In Lower Macungie Township, officials see a solar farm as better than one alternative — another warehouse. Township commissioners recently approved construction of a $10 million solar farm with more than 20,000 solar panels on about 30 acres near Buckeye and Macungie roads, not far from Route 100. The project will generate enough energy to power more than 1,500 homes, according to Buckeye Partners LP.

Houston-based Buckeye Partners, which owns a huge fuel-tank farm adjacent to the planned solar farm, has been expanding beyond fossil fuels and petroleum products. Company CEO Clark Smith recently declared it wants to become a “very sizable clean energy company” within 10 years, according to one media report.

While the site has massive tanks that store petroleum products, the area also has vacant space, which is where the solar panels are planned.

Up until several years ago, the site was zoned to allow for warehousing, according to outgoing Commissioner Ronald W. Beitler Jr.

“I’d trade some of our poorly sited warehouses for solar fields,” said Beitler, who last month was elected a Lehigh County commissioner. He said a passive use in an industrial area, which is expected to generate less traffic than a warehouse, “is a winner, compared to what could have been there a few years ago.”

Nathan Jones, the township’s planning and community development director, said Lower Macungie leaders inserted regulations for alternative energy facilities, including solar and wind, covering residential, business and industrial installations.

“Everyone wanted to make sure that the township was prepared when the use started to become more prevalent, which it now is,” Jones said.

In Bethlehem, Lehigh University recently announced plans for the solar project to help meet the goals in its Sustainability Strategic Plan 2030.

About 90% of the power would be used to energize the school’s athletic facilities, including Stabler Arena, Goodman Stadium, Rauch Fieldhouse, and other facilities on the Goodman Campus, according to Brent Stringfellow, Lehigh’s associate vice president of facilities and university architect. Excess power would be “ virtually assigned” by PPL Electric Utilities to seven other Lehigh facilities, he said.

The solar field is proposed toward the southern border of the Goodman Campus, abutting about 30 homes in the Saucon Fields condominium development on Stone Stack Drive off Friedensville Road, according to Beste and Jerry McFadden, president of the condo association.

The project cleared one hurdle last month, when the Bethlehem zoning board allowed a fence around the solar panels to be 8 feet high instead of 6 feet. The city planning commission must approve the project before construction can begin. No date has been set on a vote.

Stringfellow, who declined to give the cost of the project, said the solar field site was chosen in part because it is near electric-transmission lines and close to a primary feed on the campus.

“Otherwise, we would be spending insane amounts of money,” Stringfellow said.

He estimated the distance from the closest panels to the property line at less than 30 yards, while the fence line would be about 20 yards from homes.

Beste, McFadden and other residents who challenged the proposal before the zoning board say they are facing an uphill battle with Lehigh.

“They could put it anywhere and put it into the grid,” said Beste, who worries the glare from solar panels will infiltrate her home. “They don’t have to do it this way. They just chose to do it this way.”

McFadden wished Lehigh would have spent more time discussing the project with its neighbors and hoped that the school will spend more money than planned in building a buffer zone between the homes and the solar field.

Stringfellow and Darlene Heller, Bethlehem’s planning and zoning director, said they would continue discussing the project with concerned residents. Heller said Lehigh’s project is believed to be the largest proposed in the city.

Heller said generally, the city supports solar energy, having included zoning provisions for solar projects for nearly a decade that include roof- and ground-mounted systems. She said if a developer meets the necessary requirements, solar panels are permitted anywhere in the city.

Bethlehem Area School District has solar panels at five schools, supplying nearly 10% of its power, according to the city’s “Climate Action Plan.”

Bradley noted both Bethlehem’s and the university’s commitment to clean energy during her Nov. 29 presentation, but she also called for “municipal dialogue” as well as appropriate regulation.

“It’s clear what they’re trying to do, but it goes back to: ‘Is this the location?’ ” Bradley said of Lehigh’s solar plans.

Morning Call reporter Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com .