Use These Tools to Protect Your Portfolio From the Schemes of the Fed

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStop the world -- I want to get off. I had that catchphrase running through my head here on Thursday morning as I was trying to keep my breakfast down after reading market reactions to the Fed meeting and the million other stories I read every morning. But "stories" is the...

BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
Jerome Powell
Anthony Newley
Bezos
Janet Yellen
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
#United Nations#Natural Gas#Inflation#Fed#Operation Twist#Treasury
Fed Uncertainty Is Gone, But Will Omicron Worries Be a New Headwind?

The Federal Reserve has a history of saving the market from ugly downtrends. Usually, it is because they have some new dovish policy, but on Wednesday, it was the announcement of a hawkish stance that triggered an energetic reversal. The market has been concerned about growing inflationary pressures and what...
Street.Com

How to Handle Hedges as Inflationary Pressure Persists

Even Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is no longer calling inflation transitory. In fact, he has made a sort of mea culpa on that statement, noting its inappropriate use in Federal Reserve statements. "Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to...
