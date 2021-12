When we reviewed the charts and indicators of Accenture ( ACN) back on June 21 we wrote that "Aggressive traders could probe the long side of ACN at current levels risking to $269 for now. Add on strength above $290. The $421 area is our price target." Now that prices are close to our $421 target thanks to an earnings beat, let's check on the indicators again.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO