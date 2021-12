Mark Green: Why do we need hospitals specifically for children? What is the difference in approach if patients are children?. Dr. Scottie B. Day: It’s important to have not just the equipment with the staff and training. Children are not small adults. From the young age of a baby all the way up, there’s very specific equipment but also nursing care, pharmacy care, physicians. It’s a very specific facility to allow you to take care of the baby that’s a day old all the way up to a teenager.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO