WATCH: Warren says Elon Musk has ‘thin skin’ after Musk calls her ‘Senator Karen’

Philip Caldwell writes for the Washington Free Beacon about a war of words between Elon Musk and Elizabeth Warren. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday sparred with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) over his tax payments, calling the lawmaker “Senator Karen.”After Warren tweeted that Musk should “actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” the tech billionaire responded by saying Warren should “stop projecting” and shared a link to an article that lays out the senator’s history of lying about being Native American.Musk followed up on his tweet, likening Warren to an “angry mom” and a “Karen,” a pejorative used to refer to entitled and spiteful women.”You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk said. “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”Warren, who launched a failed bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has accused Musk of not paying his fair share in taxes and called for a “wealth tax” on billionaires’ assets.Musk is no stranger to verbal rows with senators. In November, after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) called for the “extremely wealthy” to “pay their fair share,” Musk responded, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO