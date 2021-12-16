ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Warren says Elon Musk has ‘thin skin’ after Musk calls her ‘Senator Karen’

By Heather Hamilton, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 15 hours ago

Sen. Elizabeth Warren continued her contempt for Tesla founder, Elon Musk, being named Time Magazine's Person of the Year when she appeared on Joy Reid's The Reid Out on MSNBC Wednesday. The Massachusetts senator also commented on the recent Twitter exchanges between herself and Musk. "The world's richest freeloader...

