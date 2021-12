(BPT) - There’s nothing like the holidays — a time when everyone thinks more deeply about the people they love and how to show they care. For anyone choosing gifts for those they care most about, the best approach is to consider a timeless gift that will be enjoyed for years to come. It's important to choose a quality gift that says just as much about the value of your relationship, as it does about the personality of the gift recipient. You can find the perfect accessory for everyone on your list by turning to one of America’s oldest and most trusted brands that has been thoughtfully gifted for generations: Timex.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO