ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The Artemis Accords to be signed by Mexico

By Jan Głogulski
thetechtalk.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 9, Mexico’s government announced that it was going to be a signatory to the Artemis Accords, which describe best practices for the space exploration and are spearheaded by the United States of America. Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, who is the Mexico’s Secretary in charge of the Foreign Relations, revealed that...

thetechtalk.org

Comments / 0

Related
Confectionary News

Chocovision cocoa conference to become part of the ECA’s Rome Forum

Barry Callebaut’s Chocovision, one of the key conferences for senior business leaders and key stakeholders in the cocoa, chocolate and confectionery industry, is to be integrated into next year’s European Cocoa Association (ECA) Forum in Rome. In an email to press and stakeholders, The Chocovision Organizing Committee said:...
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Harris announces private-sector investments in Central America

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a roundtable Monday to announce that international businesses have committed $1.2 billion to investing in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The announcement follows an appeal she made in May for companies to invest in the Central American countries to improve stability and opportunity. Harris also...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ken Salazar
SFGate

Outdoor recreation showing signs of recovery in New Mexico

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s multibillion-dollar outdoor recreation industry struggled in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic but was already recovering, officials said, as businesses reopened and visitation surged. A study from the Bureau of Economic Analysis ranked New Mexico as 27th in the nation for outdoor recreation’s...
LIFESTYLE
CNN

Nicaragua ends relations with Taiwan in diplomatic victory for China

(CNN) — Nicaragua's government has broken off diplomatic relations with Taiwan and embraced Beijing, declaring "there is only one China in the world." The Nicaraguan announcement now leaves a little more than a dozen countries that maintain official diplomatic relations with self-ruled Taiwan, including fellow Central American nations Honduras and Guatemala.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Space Exploration#Interstellar Space#The Foreign Relations#Apollo#Mexican#National Space Council#Artemis Accords
MSNBC

Biden's Russia dealings may be the death knell of American credibility

President Joe Biden fancies himself a dealmaker. He has taken the sensibilities he cultivated in the Senate and applied them to the presidency, where he seems to operate under the assumption that statesmanship and diplomatic procedure can resolve even the thorniest of crises. Now, Russia is putting that assumption to the test. His willingness to bend and flex in the face of unreasonable demands from an irresponsible nation are potentially quite dangerous.
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden's America faces devastating defeat by communist China

The United States is drifting toward a catastrophic defeat. I am talking about a defeat which will eliminate our freedom and permanently subordinate America to Communist China and its demands for absolute control and obedience. You may think this vision is alarmist, but look at the Chinese Communist Party’s control...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Brazil
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
International Relations
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
AFP

Chile chooses president from polar opposites

A Chile in the throes of profound change will choose a president Sunday from polar opposite candidates vying for votes among an apathetic and alienated electorate. In the midst of rewriting its dictatorship-era constitution in answer to a social uprising against economic hardship and one of the world's highest rates of economic inequality, the country faces a stark leadership choice. The candidates could not have been more different: far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, an apologist for ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet and the neoliberal economic model he left behind; and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric with his plans for a welfare state. "Certainly, a lot of people are uncomfortable with the choices they have. And that's because the moderate candidates didn't make it to the runoff. The two extreme candidates made it to the runoff," analyst Patricio Navia of the New York University told AFP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy