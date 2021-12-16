Nets sign Langston Galloway
The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Galloway (6’1”, 200) has appeared in 445 career games (62 starts) across seven seasons with Phoenix (2020-21), Detroit (2017-20), Sacramento (2017), New Orleans (2016-17) and New York (2014-16), recording averages of 8.2 points on 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.0 percent shooting from 3-point range and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.9 minutes per contest.
Source: NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Langston Galloway signs 10-day deal with Nets sportando.basketball/en/langston-ga… – 1:30 PM
Current Nets Langston Galloway and DeAndre’ Bembry played together at St. Joe’s, but Bembry is one of nine Nets out tonight and one of seven in the health and safety protocol. – 11:57 AM
Ex-Knick G Langston Galloway is a Net. Played on Suns Finals team last season. On a ten-day. – 9:09 AM
The Nets officially announced they have signed former St. Joe’s G Langston Galloway to a 10-Day Contract – 9:00 AM
#Nets signing ex-Knick Langston Galloway to aid COVID-strapped roster nypost.com/2021/12/15/net… via @nypostsports teammate @NYPost_Brazille – 9:09 PM
Surprised nobody signed Langston Galloway sooner, he can still play.
More importantly, huge loss for the Skyhawks! – 1:53 PM
Langston Galloway had arguably his best season two years ago with the #Pistons, playing every game and averaging 10.3 ppg on 44/40/86 splits. And he protects the ball like a short-yardage fullback, never turning it over. #Nets have four more hardship signings available. #NBA – 1:33 PM
Nets to sign Langston Galloway sportando.basketball/en/nets-to-sig… – 10:41 AM
Because of how far they are over the luxury tax, the Brooklyn Nets tax penalty for signing Langston Galloway is over $500K. Langston will have a cap/tax charge of almost $96K and an actual 10 Day salary of almost $129K. – 10:33 AM
Langston Galloway @LangGalloway10
Nothin But God!! – 10:16 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Nets are signing guard Langston Galloway to a hardship exception, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 15, 2021
Keith Smith: Langston Galloway didn’t have to wait long to get another shot in the NBA. He was expected to play in the G League Showcase with the College Park Skyhawks, but now he’s joining the Brooklyn Nets. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / December 15, 2021
Chris Kirschner: The College Park Skyhawks and NBA veteran Langston Galloway have agreed to a G League deal, source tells the @The Athletic. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / December 12, 2021
Comments / 0