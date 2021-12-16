ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets sign Langston Galloway

By HoopsHype
 18 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Galloway (6’1”, 200) has appeared in 445 career games (62 starts) across seven seasons with Phoenix (2020-21), Detroit (2017-20), Sacramento (2017), New Orleans (2016-17) and New York (2014-16), recording averages of 8.2 points on 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.0 percent shooting from 3-point range and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.9 minutes per contest.

Source: NBA.com

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Langston Galloway signs 10-day deal with Nets sportando.basketball/en/langston-ga…1:30 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Current Nets Langston Galloway and DeAndre’ Bembry played together at St. Joe’s, but Bembry is one of nine Nets out tonight and one of seven in the health and safety protocol. – 11:57 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Ex-Knick G Langston Galloway is a Net. Played on Suns Finals team last season. On a ten-day. – 9:09 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

The Nets officially announced they have signed former St. Joe’s G Langston Galloway to a 10-Day Contract – 9:00 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets signing ex-Knick Langston Galloway to aid COVID-strapped roster nypost.com/2021/12/15/net… via @nypostsports teammate @NYPost_Brazille9:09 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Surprised nobody signed Langston Galloway sooner, he can still play.

More importantly, huge loss for the Skyhawks! – 1:53 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Langston Galloway had arguably his best season two years ago with the #Pistons, playing every game and averaging 10.3 ppg on 44/40/86 splits. And he protects the ball like a short-yardage fullback, never turning it over. #Nets have four more hardship signings available. #NBA1:33 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nets to sign Langston Galloway sportando.basketball/en/nets-to-sig…10:41 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Because of how far they are over the luxury tax, the Brooklyn Nets tax penalty for signing Langston Galloway is over $500K. Langston will have a cap/tax charge of almost $96K and an actual 10 Day salary of almost $129K. – 10:33 AM

Langston Galloway @LangGalloway10

Nothin But God!! – 10:16 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski: Nets are signing guard Langston Galloway to a hardship exception, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 15, 2021

Keith Smith: Langston Galloway didn’t have to wait long to get another shot in the NBA. He was expected to play in the G League Showcase with the College Park Skyhawks, but now he’s joining the Brooklyn Nets. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / December 15, 2021

Chris Kirschner: The College Park Skyhawks and NBA veteran Langston Galloway have agreed to a G League deal, source tells the @The Athletic. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / December 12, 2021

