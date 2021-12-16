Yogi Ferrell: 'I definitely want to get back to the NBA'

He also breaks down the most notable differences he has noticed between NBA and European basketball, recalls his days with the Dallas Mavericks, and whether he regrets backing out of an agreement to continue with the team. “I feel like I would do the same and decide to go to Sacramento,” says Ferrell about his decision to leave the Mavs. “They made moves that were best for their franchise. I re-evaluated the situation and, basically, I felt like I needed to make a move for myself”. Ferrell also revealed his goal to get back in the NBA: “I’m definitely hoping so. I definitely want to get back over there and still show I belong in the league”, he told the EurohooPOD.

Source: EuroHoops.net

After recently parting ways with Greek club Panathinaikos, Yogi Ferrell has lined up a new opportunity in Europe, having signed for the rest of the season with KK Cedevita Olimpija, the Slovenian club announced in a press release. -via Hoops Rumors / December 1, 2021

Panathinaikos Athens announced the addition of former NBA guard Yogi Ferrell for the rest of the 2021-22 season. He will make his overseas debut and play in Europe and EuroLeague for the first time in his career. Ferrell, 28, had begun examining the prospect of playing in Europe earlier in offseason, in case he didn’t find a satisfactory deal with an NBA club. Now, he arrives at six-time EuroLeague champion Panathinaikos to provide a much-needed boost in the point guard position by covering a noticeable gap on the backcourt lineup of the Greek powerhouse. -via EuroHoops.net / October 10, 2021

Panathinaikos has made a lucrative offer to Yogi Ferrell in hopes that the Greek club can lure him to Europe. As the side of the player has clarified to Eurohoops, Ferrell doesn’t exclude the possibility of signing overseas. However, the deal is not finalized yet and Panathinaikos has to convince the player that moving to Greece is the right choice for his career. -via EuroHoops.net / October 8, 2021