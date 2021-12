DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had osteoporosis for a while and recently had a bone density test that again confirmed that I have it. I am not really interested in taking an oral prescription such as Fosamax, because of the many negative side effects. I would like to find out more about the injection, Prolia. I also understand that there is an infusion, Reclast, that is done once a year. I am concerned about the strength of something that is done only once a year and any side effects since I tend to be sensitive and don't take a lot of medication.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO